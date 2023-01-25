Disposable masks are effective against dust, pollution, virus and bacteria

Disposal face masks are popular choice with many as they are lightweight and easy to use.

The scare of coronavirus pandemic may have come down but face masks are here to stay. Not only do they protect us from viruses and bacteria, but they also give protection against dust and pollution and, hence, they should be worn at all times.

There are all kinds of options available - washable and reusable ones and there are the disposable ones. Many prefer the latter as they find washing and reusing them very problematic. Hence, using disposable ones are an easy way out. One has the convenience of using them for some time and then throwing them away.

The good news is that they are easily available on online platforms like Amazon. We have bunched together a list of them. Most of them come in a pack with sizable numbers. Go ahead and pick them up.

QUARANT Melt Blown - SMMS 3 Ply Disposable Face Mask

The set of disposable face mask with nose pin include a pack of 100 masks that come with a reusable travel pouch. This set of disposable face masks is suitable to be used by both men and women. Made of melt-blown SMMS material, as the makers put it, these provide a high level of filtration. Each mask comes with 3-ply design that offers extra protection, while the nose pin ensures a secure fit.