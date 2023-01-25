Story Saved
Disposable masks are effective against dust, pollution, virus and bacteria

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jan 25, 2023 15:43 IST
Summary:

Disposal face masks offer protection against all kinds of pollutants and viruses and are convenient to use. Read to know more.

product info
Disposal face masks are popular choice with many as they are lightweight and easy to use.

The scare of coronavirus pandemic may have come down but face masks are here to stay. Not only do they protect us from viruses and bacteria, but they also give protection against dust and pollution and, hence, they should be worn at all times.

There are all kinds of options available - washable and reusable ones and there are the disposable ones. Many prefer the latter as they find washing and reusing them very problematic. Hence, using disposable ones are an easy way out. One has the convenience of using them for some time and then throwing them away.

The good news is that they are easily available on online platforms like Amazon. We have bunched together a list of them. Most of them come in a pack with sizable numbers. Go ahead and pick them up.

QUARANT Melt Blown - SMMS 3 Ply Disposable Face Mask

The set of disposable face mask with nose pin include a pack of 100 masks that come with a reusable travel pouch. This set of disposable face masks is suitable to be used by both men and women. Made of melt-blown SMMS material, as the makers put it, these provide a high level of filtration. Each mask comes with 3-ply design that offers extra protection, while the nose pin ensures a secure fit.

cellpic 67% off
QUARANT Melt Blown - SMMS 3 Ply Disposable Face Mask with Nose Pin and Reusable Travel Pouch (Blue, Pack of 100) for Unisex
4.3 (14,748)
4.3 (14,748)
67% off
399 1,200
Buy now

ASGARD Nonwoven Fabric Disposable Multilayer Protective Mask

The pack of disposable multilayer protective mask contains 50 black masks and can be used by both men as well as women. Made of non-woven fabric, these masks provide multilayer protection. They are designed to protect against dust and other small particles, making them suitable for use in a variety of settings. The black color gives them a sleek and professional look.

cellpic 40% off
ASGARD Nonwoven Fabric Disposable Multilayer Protective Mask (Black, Pack of 50) for Unisex
4.3 (6,844)
4.3 (6,844)
40% off
299 500
Buy now

Care View 3 Dimensional Disposable Face Mask

This is a pack of 50 masks that feature 4-layer filtration and are SITRA and BIS(ISI) certified. The mask is made of incredibly soft spandex non-woven fabric and features ear loops for a comfortable fit. The 3D design ensures easy breathing while providing maximum protection. These are as effective as N95 mask but are far more comfortable.

cellpic 45% off
Care View 3 Dimensional Disposable Face Mask with 4 Layered Filtration, SITRA and BIS(ISI) certified & Incredibly Soft Spandex Non Woven Fabric Ear loop (WHITE, PACK OF 50)
4 (5,042)
4 (5,042)
45% off
549 1,000
Buy now

Mango People Disposable Mask With Nose Strips

Mango People surgical mask pack of 100 is a disposable face mask for both men and women. It comes with nose strips for a better fit. The mask is made of 3-ply non-woven material for effective filtration of pollutants and bacteria. It is easy to wear and stays comfortable even after long hours of use. It is perfect for people who are looking for a high-quality, disposable face mask that is both affordable and effective.

cellpic 81% off
Mango People surgical mask pack of 100 (face mask for men & face mask for women) disposable mask with nose strips.
3.8 (2,825)
3.8 (2,825)
81% off
229 1,199
Buy now

Careview CARE VIEW SITRA Approved, 3 Ply Disposable Surgical Mask

The pack includes masks that are of high-quality and are designed to protect against bacteria, dust, and other harmful particles. It features a built-in metal nose pin and one melt-blown layer for added protection. The mask is SITRA approved, which means it has undergone rigorous testing and meets the highest standards for quality and safety.

cellpic 67% off
Careview CV2920, SITRA Approved, 3 Ply Colored Disposable Surgical Mask With Built in Metal Nose Pin and 1 Melt Blown Layer (Pack of 100, Black) (CV2920-Coloured)
4.3 (1,571)
4.3 (1,571)
67% off
499 1,500
Buy now

Price of disposal face masks at a glance:

ProductPrice
QUARANT Melt Blown - SMMS 3 Ply Disposable Face Mask 1,200
ASGARD Nonwoven Fabric Disposable Multilayer Protective Mask 500
Care View 3 Dimensional Disposable Face Mask 1,000
Mango People Disposable Mask With Nose Strips 1,199
Careview CARE VIEW SITRA Approved, 3 Ply Disposable Surgical Mask  10,122

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Topics
Health Care Personal Care
