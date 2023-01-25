Disposable masks are effective against dust, pollution, virus and bacteria

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
The scare of coronavirus pandemic may have come down but face masks are here to stay. Not only do they protect us from viruses and bacteria, but they also give protection against dust and pollution and, hence, they should be worn at all times.
There are all kinds of options available - washable and reusable ones and there are the disposable ones. Many prefer the latter as they find washing and reusing them very problematic. Hence, using disposable ones are an easy way out. One has the convenience of using them for some time and then throwing them away.
The good news is that they are easily available on online platforms like Amazon. We have bunched together a list of them. Most of them come in a pack with sizable numbers. Go ahead and pick them up.
QUARANT Melt Blown - SMMS 3 Ply Disposable Face Mask
The set of disposable face mask with nose pin include a pack of 100 masks that come with a reusable travel pouch. This set of disposable face masks is suitable to be used by both men and women. Made of melt-blown SMMS material, as the makers put it, these provide a high level of filtration. Each mask comes with 3-ply design that offers extra protection, while the nose pin ensures a secure fit.
ASGARD Nonwoven Fabric Disposable Multilayer Protective Mask
The pack of disposable multilayer protective mask contains 50 black masks and can be used by both men as well as women. Made of non-woven fabric, these masks provide multilayer protection. They are designed to protect against dust and other small particles, making them suitable for use in a variety of settings. The black color gives them a sleek and professional look.
Care View 3 Dimensional Disposable Face Mask
This is a pack of 50 masks that feature 4-layer filtration and are SITRA and BIS(ISI) certified. The mask is made of incredibly soft spandex non-woven fabric and features ear loops for a comfortable fit. The 3D design ensures easy breathing while providing maximum protection. These are as effective as N95 mask but are far more comfortable.
Mango People Disposable Mask With Nose Strips
Mango People surgical mask pack of 100 is a disposable face mask for both men and women. It comes with nose strips for a better fit. The mask is made of 3-ply non-woven material for effective filtration of pollutants and bacteria. It is easy to wear and stays comfortable even after long hours of use. It is perfect for people who are looking for a high-quality, disposable face mask that is both affordable and effective.
Careview CARE VIEW SITRA Approved, 3 Ply Disposable Surgical Mask
The pack includes masks that are of high-quality and are designed to protect against bacteria, dust, and other harmful particles. It features a built-in metal nose pin and one melt-blown layer for added protection. The mask is SITRA approved, which means it has undergone rigorous testing and meets the highest standards for quality and safety.
|Product
|Price
|QUARANT Melt Blown - SMMS 3 Ply Disposable Face Mask
|₹1,200
|ASGARD Nonwoven Fabric Disposable Multilayer Protective Mask
|₹500
|Care View 3 Dimensional Disposable Face Mask
|₹1,000
|Mango People Disposable Mask With Nose Strips
|₹1,199
|Careview CARE VIEW SITRA Approved, 3 Ply Disposable Surgical Mask
|₹10,122
