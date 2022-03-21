Ditch black kajal for a while and make room for these vibrant shades, see picks

Kajal is one makeup accessory that most of us use regularly and multiple times in a day for attractive and defining eyes. While there is no denying that black kajal remains the most popular one to date, it also makes immense sense to invest in kajals of different colours to break the monotony.

Colours like white, red, purple, green and so on can also prove to be great options. You may choose to apply these kajals on a select few occasions, or on a daily basis, depending on your choice. But one thing that we can assure you of is that eye pencils with different shades can do a lot of good and alter your overall look. It can elevate a simple attire and make you look sharp.

Amazon has a slew of kajals available in different colours. To help you with selection, we have rounded up some of our picks in the list below. Interested in trying out the game-changing makeup product in your collection of grooming essentials? Then scroll down right away.

This kajal pencil has a metallic finish type and is vegan. The gemstone green colour makes for an attractive and distinct choice. You can give your eyes a renewed definition with the product that is ultra pigmented. It is formulated without preservatives, paraben and mineral oil.

This ruby red eye pencil has a matte finish and can be used as a kajal, eyeliner and lip liner too. A highly pigmented formulation, it can last up to for as good as 16 hours. It is also smudge-proof and waterproof. A preservative-free pick from Colorbar, you can ace your eye makeup look in a jiffy with this kajal.

This kajal comes in a gel form and is white in colour. It will give a distinct look to your eyes and make them really stand out. It is easy to apply, suitable for long hours of use and also waterproof.

This golden kajal is a waterproof and ultra creamy formulation. It is vegan and is an oil-enriched formulation. It is easy and smooth in application and gives your eyes a defining and riveting look.

This kajal is available in a slew of interesting colours, however for this discussion, we are going to consider the one with a turquoise colour. It has a matte finish and is smudge-proof too. Suitable for long wear, this formulation is dermatologically tested and safe for use.



