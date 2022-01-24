Do cracked heels trouble you every winter? Gel heel pad socks could help

Come winters and we all love the chill in the air. The soft winter Sun and the way it often plays hide and seek is fun too. It is also the time for winter food specialties like sweets made from til (sesame seeds). Sadly, winters are also about dryness and cracked heels.

Cracked heels is a condition when our feet suffer from heel fissures. They result from dry skin condition and, over a sustained period of time, they can lead to thickening of skin. This is a common foot condition but can be very painful.

While routinely visiting parlours for a good session of pedicure could help, but they are likely to cost you some money. Besides, during a pandemic it may not be the best practice to follow.

One can, however, get similar results sitting in the comfort of one's home. A way to deal with the problem of cracked heels is to take to silicone gel heel pad socks. These provide protection from not just cracked heels, but also blisters, chipped skin and corn. An important point to note is that many of these cover only the heel area and are hence very convenient.Here are some options available on Amazon that could come to your rescue.

1) Skylike Silicone Gel Heel Pad Socks

These socks are designed for giving relief from heel swelling pain, dry and hard cracked heels and can be used by both men and women. These protect heel bone from extreme pressure, fatigue and strain and prevent thickening of heel skin. They keep heel safe from blisters, chipped skin, corn and cracked feet. They also provide hydration treatment. These socks can also be used with foot cream.2) Shoppyana Silicone Gel Heel Pad Socks

These socks are meant to give heel bone relief from extreme pressure, fatigue and strain and, thereby, prevent thickening of heel skin. They also help keep the heel hydrated and hence prevent excessive dryness. These socks provide extra cushioning, absorb shock and are anti-slip and breathable. These can also be hand washed and reused.

3) CARDEX Anti Crack Full Length Silicone Foot Protector Moisturizing Socks

These socks cover the entire sole. These socks are also washable and made from soft medical silicone and are non-toxic. They also prevent joints and foot pain caused by poorly padded footwear, daily weight pressure, walking and standing. 4) PADAR Half Heel Socks Anti Crack Silicon Gel Heel And Foot Protector Moisturizing Socks

This pair of sock too is designed to give relief from pain caused by not only cracked heels but also blisters, chipped skin and corn. It protects heel bone from extreme pressure, fatigue and strain and prevents thickening of heel skin. Like the rest, this too uses hydration technique to heal. This too can be reused.

