Don't give up on hair woes just yet. Try out hair serums

With frizzy hair refusing to stop troubling us, it is about time we introduced hair serums in our haircare regime, that is if we still have not. These days, pollution and stress levels have taken an inevitable toll on the health of our hair. Each one of us is likely to be suffering from one hair issue or another. Be it dull hair, frizzy hair, weak hair, hair loss, all of these issues have tired some of us, leaving us on the verge of giving up. But, fret not!



Among an array of haircare products, one product that comes with a host of benefits is hair serum. It makes hair more manageable, brings out a luminous shine to it, keeps it nourished and hydrated, among many other benefits.



To help you pick best hair serums available online, we have prepared a list below.



1. L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum, 100 ml

This hair serum is infused with the crafty blend of six rare flower oils and oils like sunflower oil, coconut oil and soyabean oil, and other botanical extracts. It is lightweight, non-greasy and is suitable for all hair types. It is the formula for getting luscious hair that is glossy, soft, and nourished. If you're someone struggling with frizzy hair, then this formulation can do wonders for your hair. Besides, it makes one's hair a lot more manageable and well-behaved.



2. Biotique Bio Mountain Ebony Vitalizing Serum

Infused with the goodness of Kanchnar stem, Pudina oil, Kusumbhi oil, Neem bark, Pipali fruit and more such natural ingredients, this hair serum is your quick fix to prevent hair fall and make it more manageable. Also, the ingredients promote hair growth while improving the quality of hair. It prevents dryness, and is suitable for all hair types. It strengthens your hair and keeps your scalp healthy and irritation-free. Besides, it is free from preservatives and sulfates.



3. Biolage Smoothproof Deep Smoothing 6-in-1 Professional Hair Serum

This professional hair serum is trusted and recommended by professionals in the industry. The non-sticky formulation contains avocado and grape seed oils, which in turn help treat frizzy hair, resulting in shiny, smooth, soft and luscious locks. You will find that detangling hair knots, after its application, a relatively easy task. This 6-in-1 serum can be applied from time to time for shiny and frizz-free hair.



4. Streax Hair Serum

Vitalized with the goodness of Walnut oil, this hair serum comes with the promise of making your hair silky and soft. Upon its application, frizzy hair becomes a thing of past. You experience butter soft hair which becomes so much more manageable. It gives you hair strands the strength and softness that is simply unparalleled.



