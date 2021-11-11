Don't live with body pain and aches as smart solutions are easily available

Modern life comes with its challenges. Odd working hours, incorrect postures, lack of exercise, improper diet, among a host of other reasons, can lead to people experiencing pain, mostly muscular. Among the old, joint and muscle pain can make life difficult.

Mercifully, there is relief available. From heat bags to periods patches and essential oils, there are plethora of products available in the market for this purpose. Presenting a list:



1) Dr Ortho Pain Relief Ayurvedic Medicine Oil

B01GPMV4RO

Joint and muscle pain can now be a thing of the past with this Ayurvedic oil. Rich in Eucalyptus oil, Turpentine oil, Camphor, Methyl Salicycate, Ratanjot oil, Nutmeg oil, Menthol and Clove oil, this essential oil is ideal for pain relief. It is particularly useful for pain relief in the neck, shoulder, back, wrist, hip, knee and ankle regions. This oil can be used by fitness freaks as well. It gets absorbed quickly into the body and eases pain in no time.



MRP: ₹295.00

Price: ₹241.00



2) SHAYONAM Heating Pad with Gel

B09B98J8M5

This electric bag needs just five to 10 minutes of heating to give relief for up to 120 minutes. It is a portable pad and hence easy to carry around. It does not require filing of water as this pouch is filled and sealed with special gel. It can be kept inside a quilt to make it warm.

MRP: ₹999.00

Price: ₹299.00



3) Flamingo HC-1003-G Orthopaedic Heating Belt

B071VS3J3B

This heating belt comes in four different sizes - from small to extra large and price varies as per size. This belt comes with a velcro strap-on belt and has a number of temperature settings. It can be used in multiple places - for backaches, sprains, muscular and joint pains and abscesses. It has four levels of insulation on either side for comfort and safety. It also comes with in-built twin thermostat for safety.

Price varies as per size and one listed here is for its small size.



MRP: ₹675.00

Price: ₹574.00



4) Nua Cramp Comfort

B08L8ZG9D5

This is a pack of three heat patches, meant to give relief during periods. It is designed to give relief for eight hours. At the time of periods, the uterine muscles tighten to help expel blood from uterus. However, one experiences painful cramps in the process as well. These self-heating patches help relax muscles, thereby giving relief.



MRP: ₹339.00

Deal of the day: ₹239.00



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON