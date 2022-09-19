Dumbbell set for home: Pump iron, build muscles from the comfort of your house

Summary:
Fitness has become a buzzword today. Whether it is about losing weight or about bulking up, men and women alike seem to have taken to the idea of being fit like duck takes to water. One of most popular trends worldwide is about building muscles and becoming lean. Blame it on mass media or cult of big screen stars, men seem to have a fascination with muscles. In an ideal world, leading a physically active life is the best guarantee to overall good health as well as having muscles. In ancient India (the tradition continues till date) we also had the tradition of going to akharas and exercising. That, however, is not always the case. Urban way of life doesn't not have the scope to lead a physical kind of a life, like say our grandfathers and great grandfathers did. We do have the facility of going to gyms.
Sadly, thanks to our grueling work-life, one that takes up a lot of our time, bringing the gym ‘home’ seems more like it. The easiest way to do it is by investing in a set of dumbbells. Just how does pumping iron help? Dumbbells are the easiest and safest way to build muscle - they add to our muscle mass, correct muscle imbalances and help one in gaining strength. There is another added advantage of lifting weights - weight loss. Yes, you read it right. When one builds lean muscle mass and burn fat, it leads to weight loss.
Now, if we have convinced you to take to dumbbells, then Amazon can be a great place to begin looking for them and actually buying them. For your convenience, we have put together a list. Do take a look.
Strauss PVC & Vinyl Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women
This set is a 4 kg (2 kg x 2) one and comes in an attractive dark blue colour. Thanks to its vinyl coating, it is durable and gives a slip-free grip. It is comfortable to hold and easy to clean. The particular dumbbell set profiled in this set is of 4 kgs but available are dumbbells are from 1-10 kgs and in multi colour options. These are, hence, perfect addition to one's aerobics and step workouts?. Even when not exercising, these can be held in hands while walking to boost calorie-burning. Using them, however, during exercising can add intensity to every workout and sculpt strong and lean muscles.
AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbells
This dumbbells set comes in a pair of three sizes- 2-pound (0.9 kg) , 3-pound (1.36 kg) and 5-pound (2.26 kg). These are ideal for resistance training and come in three attractive colours too - pink, purple and yellow. They all come with neoprene coating on weights, which means one gets a secure grip. These weights can be used anywhere - indoor and outdoors. What's more is that these dumbbells come with a stand.
Aurion 12kg Multicolor Dumbbell Workout Weight Set
This is a multiple weights set (1+2+3 kg) and collectively with the stand it weighs (12 kg set with stand). These are also multicolour dumbbells - the ones featured on Amazon comes in the following colours - black, blue and green. These dumbbells are ideal for fitness enthusiasts looking to burn belly fat, strengthen their core or burn calories. They can also be used for full-body workouts to strengthen muscles and joints. These dumbbells come with PVC coating and concrete filling and, hence, give a good grip.
Kore PVC DM 1-5 kg
This set of two dumbbells works well as a fitness kit for men and women and meant for whole body workout (1 kg x 2 dumbbells). It is coated moulded PVC coating and inside is concrete mixture filling. The central holding area comes with ergonomic design perfect grip. This set is a highly durable and long lasting one. This is a perfect muscle builder.
Aurion Dumbbells
This is a PVC dumbbells set, meant for aerobic and fitness training (2 kg x 2= 4 kg). These dumbbells are available in a combination of two colours; this set is in green and black. It is available in five other combinations - black and red, black and white, blue and green, blue and red and blue and white. Its ergonomic grip handles offer comfortable grip. These dumbbells are comfortable to hold.
|Product
|Price
|Strauss PVC & Vinyl Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women
|₹1,299
|AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbells
|₹5,000
|Aurion 12kg Multicolor Dumbbell Workout Weight Set
|₹999
|Kore PVC DM 1-5 kg
|₹539.00
|Aurion Dumbbells
|₹899.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.