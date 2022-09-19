Sign out
Dumbbells for women: Get them home, set in motion your fitness routine

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 19, 2022 18:22 IST

Isn't it true that in our minds we tend to follow the stereotype - men like their muscles and women love to get that slender waist. By extension, we think muscle building is a guy thing, while weight loss is womens' pet obsession. What we should, however, worry about is overall fitness, irrespective of gender. One of the simplest ways to ensure one is fit is by pumping iron. Dumbbells do much more than build muscles.

The pumping iron increases the muscle mass and gives strength. What's more is that they also help one lose weight. How, one would ask? Well, the process of muscle building leads to burning of fat and, hence, affecting weight loss. The best bit about dumbbells is that one can keep them at home and follow an exercise regimen without much fuss.

The good news is that there are easily available on Amazon. We have curated a list for your perusal, which we are sure, you will find useful. Take a look.

Kakss Cast Iron Vinyl Coated Dumbbells

This set of dumbbells is available in a variety of colours including yellow, pink, red, green, blue, black and grey. While the one profiled in this article are the 1 kg dumbbells (0.5 + 0.5 kg), there are a number of other weight categories available. While these dumbbells have been made of cast iron, their thick vinyl coating is easy to grip and non-slippery.

Kakss Cast Iron Vinyl Coated Dumbbells (0.5+ 0.5= 1 KG)
42% off
349 599
Buy now

AmazonBasics Vinyl 2 Pound Fixed Dumbbells

This is a set of two dumbbells of 2 pounds each (0.91 kgs). This dumbbells set is made of steel with colourful vinyl exterior coating for a strong and non-slip grip. This set is available in a range of colours including green, pink, red, purple, blue, grey and orange. These dumbbells are great for intensifying workouts such as walking, jogging and aerobics and are available in a variety of different weights for training. Let them help you sculpt muscles and burn more calories at the same time.

AmazonBasics Vinyl 2 Pound Fixed Dumbbells - Set of 2, Yellow
66% off
689 2,000
Buy now

BeatXP Vinyl Fixed Dumbbells for Men & Women

This dumbbells set contains two individual pieces, each weighing a kilogram. Its core is made of cast iron material, which provides sturdiness and balanced weight. The vinyl coating prevents tear and damage. Th ergonomic and slip proof handle of the gym dumbbell set prevents any slippage during workout sessions. These can be used for aerobic, step and other resistance training apart from personalized workout routines.

beatXP Vinyl Fixed Dumbbells for Men & Women (Pink, 1 Kg) - Pack of 2
63% off
549 1,499
Buy now

Nivia Vinyl Dumbell

This set of two dumbbells weighs 1 kg each. While its core is made of steel, it has a colourful vinyl exterior coating for a strong and non-slip grip. Its hexagonal design resists rolling, while the thick handles enhance and strengthen grip. Available in an attractive pale green, exercising will seem fun while using these. This set can be used for heavy weight exercises, to build muscle mass and to strengthen the core; lighter weights add resistance to aerobic exercises and jogging, physical therapy and yoga.

Nivia Vinyl Dumbell 1 kg (Green)
21% off
549 699
Buy now

Joyfit Vinyl Coated Dumbbells

This set of two dumbbells has a solid iron core with a non-slip vinyl exterior coating. That makes it easy to grip, providing protection against calluses and doesn’t damage surfaces. The vinyl coating is easy on floors and helps to protect dumbbells from wear and tear over time. these are rather versatile and can be used in all types of workouts for example functional training and HIIT (high intensity interval training) workouts. One can also use them for basic weight training, aerobics, step workouts, etc. They can be used during lunges, squats, bicep curls, shoulder presses or back rows.

JoyFit Vinyl Coated Fixed Dumbbells - Highly Durable Hexagon Dumbbells, Color-Coded Hand Weights for Fitness and Strength Training for Beginners and Advanced Users (Pair-1 Kg , Pink)
50% off
999 2,000
Buy now

Price of dumbbells for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
Kakss Cast Iron Vinyl Coated Dumbbells 599
AmazonBasics Vinyl 2 Pound Fixed Dumbbells 2,000
BeatXP Vinyl Fixed Dumbbells for Men & Women 1,499
Nivia Vinyl Dumbell 689
Joyfit Vinyl Coated Dumbbells 2,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

