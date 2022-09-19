Dumbbells for women: Get them home, set in motion your fitness routine

Isn't it true that in our minds we tend to follow the stereotype - men like their muscles and women love to get that slender waist. By extension, we think muscle building is a guy thing, while weight loss is womens' pet obsession. What we should, however, worry about is overall fitness, irrespective of gender. One of the simplest ways to ensure one is fit is by pumping iron. Dumbbells do much more than build muscles.

The pumping iron increases the muscle mass and gives strength. What's more is that they also help one lose weight. How, one would ask? Well, the process of muscle building leads to burning of fat and, hence, affecting weight loss. The best bit about dumbbells is that one can keep them at home and follow an exercise regimen without much fuss.

The good news is that there are easily available on Amazon. We have curated a list for your perusal, which we are sure, you will find useful. Take a look.

Kakss Cast Iron Vinyl Coated Dumbbells

This set of dumbbells is available in a variety of colours including yellow, pink, red, green, blue, black and grey. While the one profiled in this article are the 1 kg dumbbells (0.5 + 0.5 kg), there are a number of other weight categories available. While these dumbbells have been made of cast iron, their thick vinyl coating is easy to grip and non-slippery.