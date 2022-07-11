Egg for hair growth: Nutrient-rich, it is good for overall health of hair

Summary:
If your mother or grandmother insisted to applying egg white on your hair every weekend (and you threw a fit because it smelt awful), then it's time you tried doing so for the sake of its amazing benefits. Simply put, egg is a superfood for hair. It is nutrient-rich and works wonders for hair growth, its lustre and its overall health. Among other nutrients, eggs are rich in vitamins A and E, Biotin and folate (nutrient in the vitamin B complex) that help keep the hair thick and healthy. While many of us are hesitant about using yoke as it has a strong smell but if one can motivate oneself to tolerate a bit of strong smell, then applying yoke on the hair will work wonders for your hair. Egg yolk is rich in healthy fats, which help replenish moisture and make strands look sleek and shiny.
Of course, given our imbalanced lifestyle, indulging in self care is not always possible or a priority for paucity of time. The next best thing to do is to take to products in hair care that come loaded with egg-rich elements. The good news is that the markets are flooded with products with egg in them, be it in the form of oil, shampoo or tonics. If you keen on checking out some of these products, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. We have curated a list which, we are sure, you will find useful. Take a look.
IGNOTY - Unisex Egg Hair Oil
This egg hair oil comes with a rich mix of proteins that is essential in hair care. It promotes hair growth, provides moisturisation and gives all the required nourishment to the scalp. Eggs are the natural nutritional storehouse containing the essence of vitamin A, B, C, D, E, Biotin and other proteins. Biotin is responsible for hair growth and strengthens the hair from the roots.
Eyova Egg Hair Tonic
The benefits of using this egg oil are many - it promotes hair growth, helps cure dandruff, prevents hair fall and controls premature greying. It also strengthens the roots, improves scalp health and finally it enhances hair texture. In totality, this magic tonic is a cure to all hair problems. It contains Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids, immunoglobulins, Boitin, antioxidants and xanthophylls (class of oxygen-containing carotenoid pigments) and good cholesterol.
Metherb Egg Shampoo
This pack comes with a shampoo, conditioner and hair serum. This pack is particularly useful for chemically treated hair, coloured hair, permed hair as well as damaged hair. Even those with normal hair can use these products. In fact, people with dry hair too can derive much benefits from this pack. Eggs clean hair through the process of emulsification. Thanks to a substance called lecithin, egg yolk combines with water and oils (from your greasy hair) and helps rinse the scalp clean and washes out all semblance of dirt. This product also helps balance the pH level of the scalp.
Mamaearth Eggplex Shampoo
This shampoo, containing eggs, gently cleanses the scalp while not drying strands. It comes packed with nourishing ingredients like Jojoba oil and Keratin, all of which help boost shine and strengthen locks after every wash. It also helps boosts shine and repairs damaged hair. It is especially formulated to tame dry and damaged hair. It contains only natural ingredients, and is free of all kinds of toxins.
Eyova Natural Egg Oil for Hair
This oil is a complete hair and scalp treatment for men and women. This oil is particularly designed to fight against dandruff, prevent hair fall, greying and balding. It improves hair quality and texture and is good for treating dull and dry hair. It works on damaged hair and treating problematic scalp conditions. Infused with a combination of essential oils, this oil contains the best profile of essential fatty acids, Omega 3 and 6 ,natural lipids and antioxidants. These nutrients penetrate deep into the hair strands for optimal hydration, better blood circulation and rejuvenating hair follicles to protect against dry scalp, hair loss, dandruff and greying.
