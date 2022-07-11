Story Saved
New Delhi 34oCC
Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Jul 11, 2022
New Delhi 34oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Energy drinks for weakness: A sure shot way to restore lost vitality, zeal

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 11, 2022 15:49 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Energy drinks boost immunity, energy levels, refresh one's mind and much more. Keep these drinks handy with you at all times to beat weakness and tiredness effectively. 

product info
Energy drinks rejuvenate body and mind and drive away weakness.

In this punishing heat, a drop in energy levels is common. The sweat, humidity and the soaring temperatures can prove to be draining and impact one's health adversely. The easiest way to restore the lost vitality and bounce back to being active and upbeat is by consuming energy drinks. Yes, they are easy to make, pack in essential electrolytes, are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and also taste delicious. Most of you can reminisce school days when your mother used to keep energy drinks prepared for you as soon as you returned home from school. Perfect for an instant surge in energy levels, energy drinks ward off lethargy, weakness and fatigue.

There are many energy drink powders available online. They come in many flavours and have many health benefits to offer. If you're looking for options, then our list below will come in handy. Take a look.

Herbalife Afresh Energy Drink Mix
This energy drink comes in two flavours - lemon and elaichi. It helps boost metabolism and energy levels, refreshing one's mind and body. Rich in antioxidants, this drink also helps in improving one's mental alertness. So at times when you are feeling weak and deprived of energy, consuming this formulation can help you in restoring the lost vitality. Besides, it is a vegetarian formulation.

cellpic
Herbalife Afresh Energy Drink Mix (Lemon, 50 g)
33% off
500 744
Buy now

Enerzal Energy Drink Powder
This energy drink powder comes in delicious orange flavour. Rich with the goodness of five vital electrolytes like sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium and chloride - this formulation will give a boost to energy levels and help you at time when you are feeling sapped of energy. The best part is this energy drink powder contains no artificial sweetener, preservatives, caffeine and artificial colour.

cellpic
Enerzal Energy Drink Powder, Orange, 1 kg
22% off
349 450
Buy now

Glucose C Nimbu Pani Energy Drink
This energy drink packs in the goodness of vitamin C. A cool and refreshing formulation, it provides a boost of energy, improving one's performance and efficiency to get things done. Available in Nimbu pani (lemon water) flavour, this is perfect for summer to keep lethargy and weakness at bay. It is also a good source of antioxidants and makes one immune system healthy.

cellpic
Glucose C Nimbu Pani 500gm. Quick Energy/Cool & Refreshing/Energy Drink
2% off
186 189
Buy now

Glucon-D Instant Energy Health Drink
This energy health drink comes in a tangy orange flavour. It makes one feel upbeat and active on consuming it. It also refreshes and rejuvenates an individual. The vitamin C present in it supports immunity, glucose surges the energy levels while minerals promote bone health. You will also see results manifest in the form of improved mental alertness and ability to do things efficiently.

cellpic
Glucon-D Instant Energy Health Drink Tangy Orange - 450Gm Refill
9% off
158 173
Buy now

MuscleBlaze Isotonic, Instant Energy Formula Powder
This energy drink powder has all the essential electrolytes that get lost through sweating. To keep fatigue at bay and restore your energy levels, this drink balances the levels of sodium, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, and chloride. It also contains added dextrose that help in maintaining the blood sugar levels in the body. So, keep this formulation handy at all times to keep your energy levels in check and stay upbeat.

cellpic
MuscleBlaze Isotonic, Instant Energy Formula Powder (Watermelon, 1 kg / 2.2 lb, 29 Servings)
17% off
599 719
Buy now

Price of energy drinks for weakness at a glance:

Energy drink for weaknessPrice
 Herbalife Afresh Energy Drink Mix  744.00
 Enerzal Energy Drink Powder  450.00
 Glucose C Nimbu Pani Energy Drink  189.00
 Glucon-D Instant Energy Health Drink 173.00 
 MuscleBlaze Isotonic, Instant Energy Formula Powder  719.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Coat and pant for men: A formal and versatile wear that should be a must have 
Suede shoes for men make for classy pick to boost your fashion game
Egg for hair growth: Nutrient-rich, it is good for overall health of hair
HTC phones under 15000: Expect enhanced performance
8 MP front camera phones: Now capture the great moments of your life
health and beauty FOR LESS