Enjoy professional and salon-like hair at home with hair dryers

The coronavirus pandemic forced many of us to think of alternate ways of going about our normal lives. For instance, online schooling became a reality. Online medical consultation became a norm. Similarly, many among us, learnt the art of grooming - an art for which we generally depended on salons.The pandemic saw a sharp decline in public functions but that did not mean that we did not attend marriages or other functions. Imagine the dilemma - you have to attend a wedding but you can't visit a salon! In such a scenario, having hair styling tools come in handy. A hair dryer is one such tool.If you are keen on buying one for yourself, then Amazon has an interesting range to choose from. Apart from drying your hair and scalp, this tool can help in blow drying and straightening hair. Many known brands like Syska and Philips as well as lesser known brands such as Urban Nova and Roza have also been considered. 1) Syska HD1600 Trendsetter 1000 Watts Hair Dryer - Teal

This dryer is available in three colours - Purple, Teal and Blue. This is a lightweight hair dryer and hence is easy to handle and carry around. It comes with wave-heating element for instant heating up and fast drying. With heat balance technology, protection from overheating and concentrator maintains hair's moisture.

2) Philips Hair Dryer BHC010/10

This dryer from Phillips uses 1200W for gentle drying. It comes with cool air setting for extra gentle drying. It has foldable handle system that makes it portable. Its compact design makes it easy to handle. It has three flexible pre-selected drying settings for different needs. 3) urbannova Urban Nova Professional Stylish Hair Dryers

This hair dryer is particularly good if you want to dry your hair instantly without losing its shine. It has three variable heat settings and two speed settings to be of optimum use. It comes with a hanging loop that allows for easy storage. This dryer has a two meter long-lasting cable for durability. It comes with a feature called health breeze mode, which protects your hair from excess heat, giving a gentle drying experience.

4) ROZIA HC8201 Professional Hair Dryer with Pro AC Motor, Black

This hair dryer comes with two heat and speed settings for drying and styling flexibility. It has a cold shot button which releases cool air to lock-in the style.

