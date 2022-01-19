Enjoy Republic Day discounts on skincare products, avail up to 37% off on items

What can be a better time to invest in a host of skincare products? With Amazon's Republic Day sale in full swing, it is raining discounts on almost all products across an array of categories, including skincare products. Therefore, now is the best time to stock up on skincare essentials, as they are available at great discounted prices.



Prices of skincare products at a glance:

Skincare products Original price Discounted price in India Biotique Bio Papaya Visibly Flawless Skin Face Wash ₹ 150.00 ₹ 95.00 Vaadi Herbals Foot Cream, Clove And Sandal Oil, 150G ₹ 195.00 ₹ 165.00 The Body Shop Vitamin E Moisture Cream, 50ml ₹ 995.00 ₹ 845.00 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturizer, 50g ₹ 1,000.00 ₹ 800.00 Plum Green Tea Alcohol Free Toner ₹ 390.00 ₹ 295.00 Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum 30ml ₹ 210.00 ₹ 178.50

The best time to stock up on skincare products is now. It's raining discounts on Amazon on almost all products across an array of categories, including beauty products. So, if you have been planning to indulge and pamper your skin then go all out and stock on toners, moisturizers, face serums and more.

In fact, we would recommend you to experiment with a slew of skincare brands, as prices have really been slashed down across all brands. So, try a mix of products and see what works for you. There are dedicated products available for a number of skin problems. For instance, if you want to fight dullness, you should go for products with hyaluronic acid in them; if acne is your perennial skin woe, then products with neem can be a good option; and if you're looking for a radiant skin, then a boost of vitamin C can do wonders for your skin.

1. Biotique Bio Papaya Visibly Flawless Skin Face Wash For All Skin Types, 150ml

B00CQ3WXFO

This face wash can act as a great exfoliator and is suitable for all skin types. It is formulated from 100% botanical extracts and is cruelty-free and paraben-free. After every wash, one feels fresh and is likely to experience radiant skin.









2. Vaadi Herbals Foot Cream, Clove And Sandal Oil, 150G

B076DY8SFG

Infused with the goodness of Jojoba oil and Cocoa butter, Sandawlwood, among other natural ingredients, this cream helps repair dry and cracked skin. It deeply moisturizes the skin and also penetrates deep into the skin to treat skin allergies to some extent. Besides, it is good for treating wrinkles, inflammation and dryness.









3. The Body Shop Vitamin E Moisture Cream, 50ml

B074MFPP5X

This cream from The Body Shop is a great pick for keeping one's skin hydrated all day long. It is suitable for all skin types and is vegan. The best part is it absorbs easily into the skin.





4. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer, 50g

B00BQFTQW6

Give you skin a dose of hydro boost everyday with this formulation. It comes with 50% more hyaluronic acid and keeps the skin hydrated and supple for 72 hours long. It is lightweight, absorbs easily into the skin and results in a smooth, plump, firm and translucent skin.



5. Plum Green Tea Alcohol Free Toner

B00OCJ5M6C

This toner is particularly good for acne-prone skin and helps get rid of dead skin cells. It is free from cruelty, paraben, mineral oil and SLS. Besides, it helps majorly in shrinking the size of skin pores, tightening of skin and purifying the skin.





6. Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum 30ml with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Salicylic Acid

B08PVDRJPX

It packs the goodness of vitamin C, salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid. It penetrates 15 layers deep in the skin and result in a radiant, hydrated and clear skin. It is suitable for all skin types, is lightweight and also absorbs quickly into the skin.



