Essential oils: A perfect way to indulge in some self-love

Tired of dealing with your skin and hair issues? In today's day and age, it is not one problem that is causing us trouble, but a sea of health woes. However, to deal with all these problems effectively and in a sustainable fashion we have essential oils. Extracted from naturally sourced ingredients, these oils are a boon for skin, hair and oral health. Besides, these oils also promote a good sleep, establish a healthy sleep pattern, and even help reduce anxiety and anger issues. With so many benefits on offering, essential oils easily become the one-stop solution to all the skin, hair and oral health issues.Below listed are some of the effective and most popular essential oils. Take a look and add them in your cart right away to promote overall welln1. Organix Mantra Tea Tree Essential Oils

This multi-utility essential oil can do wonders for your skin, hair, feet and mood. It helps treat acne on your face and results in a clearer skin. Massaging this oil in your scalp can help get rid of dandruff really quick. Also, it keeps your oral health also in check by killing bacteria that cause bad breath and tooth decay. You can add a few drops of this oil in your bathing water to relax your mind and body. Besides, this essential oil also helps fight nail fungus and can prove really soothing for your feet.2. Soulflower Tea Tree Essential Oil

Formulated from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) by steam distillation, this tea tree essential oil helps treat pimples and dandruff. It is vegan and helps uplift one's mood. Its minty aroma is soothing for one's senses and is made from 100% natural ingredients.3. Naturalis Essence of Nature Tea Tree Essential Oil

This essential oil is also crafted from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree). It is 100% natural and has a poignant aroma which invigorates one's senses. It is free from paraben and chemicals. It boosts wound healing, fights acne, acts as a natural deodorant and also treats oral hygiene problems.4. Old Tree Lavender Essential Oil, 15ml

Packed with therapeutic properties, this oil boosts the health of both skin and hair. It also promotes a sound sleep and a healthy sleep pattern. It also plays a role in reducing stress, anxiety and depression.

