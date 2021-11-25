Eye cream gel is your trusted product to treat sensitive under-eye skin

We all know how sensitive the under-eye area skin is. Therefore, it demands extra care. Sensitive skin coupled with increasing screen time has taken its toll on under-eye skin, with most people complaining of dryness, itchiness, dullness, puffiness, dark circles and what not. To take care of all these problems and give your under eye skin a much-needed boost, eye cream gels become the one-stop solution.

They keep your under-eye skin hydrated and moisturized at all times, giving it a healthy glow. If you too are on the lookout for a product that can vastly improve your under-eye skin, then you must go through the products listed below and take your call.1. Bella Vita Organic EyeLift Under Eye Cream Gel

This mild and natural under-eye cream gel is helps repair the under-eye skin, reduces dark circles and puffiness, soothes tired eyes, boosts skin elasticity and much more. It contains Cucumber extract, Tulsi, Retinol, Almond oil, Joboba oil, Aloe Vera gel - all of which are known to possess nourishing qualities. It is devoid of parabens, sulphates, harmful chemicals and is cruelty-free too. It has been certified from ISO, Ayurveda and GMP. 2. Biotique Bio Seaweed Revitalizing Anti Fatigue Eye Gel, 15g

This refreshing eye gel is a boon for under-eye skin. From reducing dark circles, puffiness, fine lines to boosting texture and skin tone, this gel is hands-on in effectively covering all these bases and more. It is lightweight and non-sticky. Besides, it is suitable for all skin types. You are also likely to feel enchanted with its honey, almond-soothing fragrance. 3. Oh That! Natural Eyeluxe Hydrating and Soothing Under Eye Cream Gel, 30 gm

It is packed with hydrating and nourishing ingredients like Lavender, Cucumber, Almond and Aloe Vera. This lightweight cream helps boost the under-eye area skin health. It reduces puffiness under eyes, result in a supple under-eye skin, and more. Besides, it rejuvenates skin cells. This gel-based formulation also contains the goodness of green tea extracts, grapeseed, and vitamin E, which are responsible for keeping your under-eye skin hydrated at all times. 4. Plum Bright Years Under-Eye Recovery Gel, 15 ml

This revolutionary under-eye gel is a boon for your under-eye skin. It takes care of the dull skin under the eye by providing ample nourishment. The formulation consists of plant-based Argan oil, plant betaine and Olive oil derivatives, all of which ensure to keep the under-eye skin optimally hydrated. It reduces dark circles, fine lines, puffiness and more, leaving your skin feeling supple, smooth and healthy.

