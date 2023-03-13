Eye patches for dark circles prove to be calming and soothing

Waking up with puffy eyes and big dark circles after a night of endless binge-watching is a sad feeling. You need a quick fix to uplift your mood and feel confident in your skin back again. One of the skincare essentials that is gaining popularity, looks fancy and proves to be rewarding is under eye patches. Yes, these patches prove to be great skincare indulgence and help one relax and feel rejuvenated too. Applying these patches is easy and safe. They give an instant boost of coolness that in turn has a calming and soothing effect. Among the many benefits of this skincare product, some include tightening and firming of skin and intense nourishment of under eye skin. It also helps in fading away the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness.

We have shortlisted some of the under eye patches in our list below. Some are reusable and we promise you these patches can boost the health of your skin under the eye area.



PETITfÉE BLACK PEARL & GOLD HYDROGEL EYE PATCHES

This pack contains 30 pairs of eye patches. They come infused with the goodness of active ingredients like 24K Gold, black pearl extract, rose water, green tea extract and Chamaecyparis Obtusa extract. All of these help in fading away the appearance of aging signs like fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. A great skincare essential, this will provide cooling to the skin under the eye region and contribute in making it supple too.