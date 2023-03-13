Eye patches for dark circles prove to be calming and soothing

Summary:
Waking up with puffy eyes and big dark circles after a night of endless binge-watching is a sad feeling. You need a quick fix to uplift your mood and feel confident in your skin back again. One of the skincare essentials that is gaining popularity, looks fancy and proves to be rewarding is under eye patches. Yes, these patches prove to be great skincare indulgence and help one relax and feel rejuvenated too. Applying these patches is easy and safe. They give an instant boost of coolness that in turn has a calming and soothing effect. Among the many benefits of this skincare product, some include tightening and firming of skin and intense nourishment of under eye skin. It also helps in fading away the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness.
We have shortlisted some of the under eye patches in our list below. Some are reusable and we promise you these patches can boost the health of your skin under the eye area.
PETITfÉE BLACK PEARL & GOLD HYDROGEL EYE PATCHES
This pack contains 30 pairs of eye patches. They come infused with the goodness of active ingredients like 24K Gold, black pearl extract, rose water, green tea extract and Chamaecyparis Obtusa extract. All of these help in fading away the appearance of aging signs like fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. A great skincare essential, this will provide cooling to the skin under the eye region and contribute in making it supple too.
Bonnyhill Hydrogel Black Eye Patch
This pack of under eye patches are easy to use and super effective. They strengthen the skin around the eyes, tighten it, make it smooth, moisturise it, brighten it and also ward off formation of aging signs like dark circles and wrinkles. Loaded with antioxidants, these patches promote blood microcirculation, collagen production, accumulation of Hyaluronic acid and elasticity. Suitable for all skin types, these patches are devoid of alcohol and help in reducing dark circles to a great deal.
MIZON SNAIL INTENSIVE GOLD EYE GEL PATCH
Boost the health of skin under your eye region with the help of these under eye patches. They are rich in snail slime, 24k gold and peptides, all of which help in keeping skin hydrated and reducing aging signs like wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. These patches also restore elasticity, boost firmness and keep the skin hydrated at all times.
Mamaearth Green Tea Under Eye Patches
Say goodbye to dark circles, puffiness and other aging signs from under the eye region with the help of this skincare essential. Using the patches will prove to be an indulgence. You will feel a soothing, cooling and calming effect on the skin. Suitable for all skin types, the patches are enriched with the goodness of Green tea and collagen. They will make the skin appear well-rested and hydrated.
GHAR SOAPS Reusable Under Eye Mask
This under eye patch is reusable. It will keep skin under the eye region moisturised and hydrated at all times. It will also do away with puffiness. The cooling effect that you will experience after applying these patches will be calming to another level. You will feel rejuvenated and relaxed. The product will also help in alleviating dryness in eyes to some extent.
|Product
|Price
|PETITfÉE BLACK PEARL & GOLD HYDROGEL EYE PATCHES to Reduce Dark Circles, Puffiness Fine Lines and Wrinkle. Pack of 60 Pieces (30 pairs)
|₹ 1,399
|Bonnyhill Hydrogel Black Eye Patch to Reduce Dark Circles, Puffiness Fine Lines and Wrinkle. Pack of 60 Pieces (30 pairs)
|₹ 900
|MIZON SNAIL INTENSIVE GOLD EYE GEL PATCH, Under Eye Bags, Eye Mask for Dark Circles, Recharges Hydration, Hydrogel Patches, Improves Elasticity, Reduces Puffiness, Collagen Patch Treatment 30 PAIRS (Gold & Snail)
|₹ 1,568
|Mamaearth Green Tea Under Eye Patches with Green Tea & Collagen for Puffy Eyes, Hydrogel under eye patches with instant cooling serum - 30 Pairs (60 Pieces)
|₹ 719
|GHAR SOAPS Reusable Under Eye Mask | Cooling Eye Patches with Moisture Lock Technique | To keep hydrated, Reduce Wrinkle, Dark Circle, Dryness, And Puffiness Fine Lines | For All Skin Types
|₹ 999
