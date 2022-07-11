Face creams for men: Options include moisturisers to brightening creams  

The beauty industry has, historically speaking, been targeted towards women. However, in recent times, we have seen products hit the markets that are especially made for men. The same has been seen in the manner in which advertising industry has also been employing male models to push products. The nature in which our patriarchal society is structured, we would believe that face and beauty creams are meant for women alone. However, that is farthest from truth. Face creams for men range from summer creams, moisturisers to face brightening creams.

Some creams are meant for oil control and absorb excess oil and maintain natural hydration. Others work as moisturiser-cum-body lotion and offer a lot of benefits for men's tough skin. We have curated a list of such creams from Amazon. Do take a look.

Pond's Men Oil Control Face Crème

This cream is especially meant for hydration and oil control. Using it regularly gives a non-oily and fresh look. It comes enriched with vitamin b3+ and helps prevent oil secretion from the skin. This cream absorbs excess oil and maintains natural hydration. It is a lightweight formulation that gets easily absorbed into the skin. It is specially developed for men whose skin is usually tough. It has a maximum shelf life of 36 months.