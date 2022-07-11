Face creams for men: Options include moisturisers to brightening creams  

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
The beauty industry has, historically speaking, been targeted towards women. However, in recent times, we have seen products hit the markets that are especially made for men. The same has been seen in the manner in which advertising industry has also been employing male models to push products. The nature in which our patriarchal society is structured, we would believe that face and beauty creams are meant for women alone. However, that is farthest from truth. Face creams for men range from summer creams, moisturisers to face brightening creams.
Some creams are meant for oil control and absorb excess oil and maintain natural hydration. Others work as moisturiser-cum-body lotion and offer a lot of benefits for men's tough skin. We have curated a list of such creams from Amazon. Do take a look.
Pond's Men Oil Control Face Crème
This cream is especially meant for hydration and oil control. Using it regularly gives a non-oily and fresh look. It comes enriched with vitamin b3+ and helps prevent oil secretion from the skin. This cream absorbs excess oil and maintains natural hydration. It is a lightweight formulation that gets easily absorbed into the skin. It is specially developed for men whose skin is usually tough. It has a maximum shelf life of 36 months.
The Man Company Daily Moisturising Summer Cream
This is a moisturising cream meant for use in hot and humid summer months. It comes enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients like Shea butter and vitamin E. This moisturiser-cum-body lotion for men offers a lot of benefits. The main job of this moisturiser is to make the skin soft and supple by supplying the necessary nutrients. The addition of Shea butter supplies all the necessary vitamins and fatty acid.
Garnier Men Turbo Bright Anti-Pollution Brightening Moisturiser
This is a moisturiser that also works as an anti-pollution and brightening lotion. Additionally, it also works on oil control. It is enriched with goodness of lemon and green tea and comes in a very lightweight formulation. In fact, it is so light that it hardly feels like any moisturiser has been applied on face. Additionally, it also provides UV protection. It is designed especially for men.
Emami Fair and Handsome Hexapro Professional Perfect Brightening Cream
This cream with its advanced technology goes deep in the skin to brighten the look from within. It has been designed specifically for the tough skin of men. While it brightens the face, it is totally devoid of any bleach. It gives you salon-like handsome looks from the comfort of your home. Vitamin E, contained in it, protects skin from environmental stressors, glycerin hydrates the skin and vitamin b3 enhances skin radiance.
NIVEA Men Crème, Dark Spot Reduction, Non Greasy Moisturizer
This cream packs in multiple benefits for men's skin - it is particularly good for dark spot reduction and is effective against ultra violet rays. It is a non greasy moisturizer and hence feels super light on the skin and absorbs quickly. Licorice extracts, contained in it, prevents dryness and hydrates the skin. It is suitable for all skin types and is dermatologically approved. It is specially designed for men.
