Face masks for oily skin help absorb excess oil and clean pores

Having oily skin means you have to tackle many issues. Choosing right skincare essentials is vital, as the wrong pick may end up exacerbating the issues. So, one must look for certain ingredients like Salicylic acid or Kaolin clay that help in absorbing excess oil and unclogging pores. A good face mask is one that cleanses your pores and leaves the skin feeling squeaky clean and clear. The mask should not strip your skin of its natural oils.
We have curated some face masks that are formulated keeping oily skin issues in mind. They will prevent acne breakouts and reduce the appearance of acne scars. Also, they will have a soothing effect on skin. You will be able to see the difference. Besides, the products are non-comedogenic, which means they don't trigger any skin reaction. Scroll on to take a look at our top 5 picks.
Plum Green Tea Clear Face Mask
This face mask from plum is suitable for those with oily and acne-prone skin types. It has a creamy formulation and is rich in antioxidants. Not only will it help in healing acne and acne marks, but also controls sebum production by absorbing excess oil. It doesn't leave your skin parched and helps keep it nourished and hydrated. It is an FDA approved face mask that is free from mineral oil, SLS, paraben and cruelty. It is vegan too.
Conscious Chemist Exfoliating Face Mask
This exfoliating face mask is an Ayurvedic formulation that contains Salicylic acid which helps in preventing breakouts, controlling excess oil production and blackheads. The Glycolic acid in it aids in boosting skin cell turnover, causing your skin to look youthful and radiant. It is a cruelty-free formulation that is devoid of fragrance and chemicals. It also improves skin texture.
Cetaphil Pro Oil Control Face Purifying Mask
This face mask is enriched with the goodness of white clay and apple fruit extract. It is an unscented formulation that is suitable for all skin types. It will help in controlling oil on skin and also gently exfoliating it. You will also see how this formulation will remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin feeling clean and refreshed.
Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask
This clay mask is formulated to absorb excess oil and improve the overall texture of skin. It helps in deep cleansing skin and pores of the skin. It also exfoliates the skin. Suitable for oily and combination skin types, this one is enriched with natural ingredients alone. Boost the health of your skin with this clay mask and you will soon find yourself swearing by the product.
Pulp DATE NIGHT PREP SUPERFOOD Face Mask
This superfood mask can be applied on the face and neck. It is infused with the goodness of Rose and Kombucha that helps in having a soothing effect on skin. It also tightens the pores of the skin. It will also detox all the impurities of the skin and make it feel hydrated at all times. It will also unclog the pores of the skin, making it squeaky clean and clear.
