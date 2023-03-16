Face masks for oily skin help absorb excess oil and clean pores

Having oily skin means you have to tackle many issues. Choosing right skincare essentials is vital, as the wrong pick may end up exacerbating the issues. So, one must look for certain ingredients like Salicylic acid or Kaolin clay that help in absorbing excess oil and unclogging pores. A good face mask is one that cleanses your pores and leaves the skin feeling squeaky clean and clear. The mask should not strip your skin of its natural oils.

We have curated some face masks that are formulated keeping oily skin issues in mind. They will prevent acne breakouts and reduce the appearance of acne scars. Also, they will have a soothing effect on skin. You will be able to see the difference. Besides, the products are non-comedogenic, which means they don't trigger any skin reaction. Scroll on to take a look at our top 5 picks.



Plum Green Tea Clear Face Mask

This face mask from plum is suitable for those with oily and acne-prone skin types. It has a creamy formulation and is rich in antioxidants. Not only will it help in healing acne and acne marks, but also controls sebum production by absorbing excess oil. It doesn't leave your skin parched and helps keep it nourished and hydrated. It is an FDA approved face mask that is free from mineral oil, SLS, paraben and cruelty. It is vegan too.