Face razors for women: Makes removing hair easy from comfort of home

Face razors for women are safe and easy to use.

Face razors for women are a blessing in so many ways. For one, one doesn't have to take the pains of going to salon from time to time to get rid of hair. Secondly, they are supremely easy to use and seamlessly remove even the smallest strand of hair without causing any pain. Another reason for keeping this tool handy at all times is how one can look presentable for impromptu meetings and party invitations in a jiffy. For all these reasons and more, you must try using a face razor for women, that is if you haven't yet. Besides, it is also a multi-purpose tool, as you can use it to get rid of hair on chin, upper lips, forehead and eyebrows. Great, right?



A painless solution in comparison to threading and waxing, women will definitely want this tool. To help them with selection, we have rounded up some options in our list below. Check it out.



Sirona Reusable Face Razor

This pack comes with three razors made of alloy steel and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (a type of polymer). It is designed to remove extra hair on eyebrows, upper lips, forehead and chin area seamlessly and without causing any pain. It also acts as an exfoliator and removes dead skin. You will get a clean and smooth skin after using this. Besides the blade comes with a fine tooth protective guard net, which ensures zero cuts.

Plush Face and Eyebrow Razor

This face razor for women is gentle on skin and skin-friendly, as it doesn't trigger any reaction on it. Thanks to its ergonomic design, it is easy to use and allows women to remove hair seamlessly and delicately. The blade has fine edges and does the job effectively. You can get rid of hair on face, eyebrows, upper lips with the help of it.

FURR Face Razor

This razor is designed to perfection, for it glides smoothly on the skin. It comes with safety blade that ensures you don't get cuts in the process of removing hair. The chromium and PTFE technology ensures smooth hair removal experience. A multi-purpose tool, you can get rid of hair on upper lips, eyebrows, sideburns, chin and face. Also, be assured, the blade will not gather rust over a period of time.

Zlade Summer Face and Eyebrow Razor

This facial hair removal razor is easy to use and effectively removes hair on upper lips, chin, cheeks, eyebrows and forehead region. Even the short strands of hair can be removed by this tool. Besides, it also exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells in the process, giving you a clear skin. A painless solution in comparison to threading or waxing, you will love using it.

Azah Feather Touch Face & Eyebrow Razor

Made of Alloy steel, this facial razor for women exfoliates skin gently and gets rid of hair from the comfort of your home. It comes with a protective cap and is safe to use. You don't have to worry about the tiny strands of hair also, as this tool pluck them out with ease without causing pain. It is a cool, painless alternative to threading.

Price of face razors for women at a glance:

Face razors for women Price Sirona Reusable Face Razor ₹ 275.00 Plush Face and Eyebrow Razor ₹ 399.00 FURR Face Razor ₹ 599.00 Zlade Summer Face and Eyebrow Razor ₹ 199.00 Azah Feather Touch Face & Eyebrow Razor ₹ 399.00