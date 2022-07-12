Story Saved
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Face razors for women: Makes removing hair easy from comfort of home

  By Shreya Garg
  Published on Jul 12, 2022 19:55 IST
Summary:

Face razors are safe, effective and easy to use. You can now get rid of hair on your face with this tool anytime and from any place. 

Face razors for women are safe and easy to use. 

Face razors for women are a blessing in so many ways. For one, one doesn't have to take the pains of going to salon from time to time to get rid of hair. Secondly, they are supremely easy to use and seamlessly remove even the smallest strand of hair without causing any pain. Another reason for keeping this tool handy at all times is how one can look presentable for impromptu meetings and party invitations in a jiffy. For all these reasons and more, you must try using a face razor for women, that is if you haven't yet. Besides, it is also a multi-purpose tool, as you can use it to get rid of hair on chin, upper lips, forehead and eyebrows. Great, right?

A painless solution in comparison to threading and waxing, women will definitely want this tool. To help them with selection, we have rounded up some options in our list below. Check it out.

Sirona Reusable Face Razor
This pack comes with three razors made of alloy steel and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (a type of polymer). It is designed to remove extra hair on eyebrows, upper lips, forehead and chin area seamlessly and without causing any pain. It also acts as an exfoliator and removes dead skin. You will get a clean and smooth skin after using this. Besides the blade comes with a fine tooth protective guard net, which ensures zero cuts.

Sirona Reusable Face Razor for Women Facial Hair- 3 Razors | Painless Facial Hair Removal | Eyebrow Shaper | For Eyebrows, Upper Lip, Forehead, Peach Fuzz, Chin and Sideburns | Dermaplaning Tool
28% off
198 275
Buy now

Plush Face and Eyebrow Razor
This face razor for women is gentle on skin and skin-friendly, as it doesn't trigger any reaction on it. Thanks to its ergonomic design, it is easy to use and allows women to remove hair seamlessly and delicately. The blade has fine edges and does the job effectively. You can get rid of hair on face, eyebrows, upper lips with the help of it.

Plush Face and Eyebrow Razor for Women | For Painless and Instant Facial Hair removal at Home | Foldable and Reusable | Pack of 3 | For Upperlips, Forehead, Sideburns and Eyebrow | Stainless Steel Blade
15% off
339 399
Buy now

FURR Face Razor
This razor is designed to perfection, for it glides smoothly on the skin. It comes with safety blade that ensures you don't get cuts in the process of removing hair. The chromium and PTFE technology ensures smooth hair removal experience. A multi-purpose tool, you can get rid of hair on upper lips, eyebrows, sideburns, chin and face. Also, be assured, the blade will not gather rust over a period of time.

FURR Face Razor for Women - 4N|Razor For Eyebrows, Upper Lip, Forehead, Chin| |Effortless Hair Removal Experience with Japanese Blade | Can Be Used Up to 5 Times
33% off
399 599
Buy now

Zlade Summer Face and Eyebrow Razor
This facial hair removal razor is easy to use and effectively removes hair on upper lips, chin, cheeks, eyebrows and forehead region. Even the short strands of hair can be removed by this tool. Besides, it also exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells in the process, giving you a clear skin. A painless solution in comparison to threading or waxing, you will love using it.

Zlade Summer Face and Eyebrow Razor for Women, Painless Facial Hair Removal at Home, Pack of 3 with Protective Caps
5% off
189 199
Buy now

Azah Feather Touch Face & Eyebrow Razor
Made of Alloy steel, this facial razor for women exfoliates skin gently and gets rid of hair from the comfort of your home. It comes with a protective cap and is safe to use. You don't have to worry about the tiny strands of hair also, as this tool pluck them out with ease without causing pain. It is a cool, painless alternative to threading.

Azah Feather Touch Face & Eyebrow Razor for Women | Scratch Free Facial Hair Removal | For Soft Hair | Shape Eyebrows, Upper Lips, Chin, Side Locks, Forehead | Pack of 3
35% off
259 399
Buy now

Price of face razors for women at a glance:

Face razors for womenPrice

Sirona Reusable Face Razor

 275.00
Plush Face and Eyebrow Razor  399.00
FURR Face Razor 599.00
Zlade Summer Face and Eyebrow Razor 199.00
Azah Feather Touch Face & Eyebrow Razor 399.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

