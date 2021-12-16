Face rollers to oils: On Christmas, gift healthcare items to women in your life

What is the one thing that most women are neglectful about? The answer is their health. Yes, most will agree that women tend to forget about loving themselves and taking care of themselves in the midst of taking care of everyone else. Christmas presents a good opportunity to remind women to take their health seriously.





While most of us think of fancy gifting options to delight our loved ones on Christmas, what we forget is that it is the intention with which the gift is presented that makes it special. So, what can be a better gift for the women in your lives than healthcare products?





It may sound unusual to some, but think about it. Healthcare products will come in handy for women, and encourage them to take their health seriously. Won't it be wonderful if your gift is able to spark health consciousness in the women in your life? Also, healthcare products will make for a deeply memorable gift too.





So, without much ado, let's dive right into health products which can be presented as gifts to women. Take a look at the list below, and strive to make Christmas special for women in your lives.









1. H B sales Wand Massager Vibration Magic-Vibe Cordless Handheld Personal Body Massager

B09GPL9YD4

This massager is made of silicone and is battery powered. It has an ergonomic design and a sleek body. It is absolutely safe to use on sensitive and delicate skin of the body and is skin-friendly. It is also waterproof and helps in relieving sore pain and tension from muscles. It is equipped with strong and long-lasting motors and is made of durable material.





2. CRD Ayurveda Bosom Ayurvedic Breast Capsules & Oil for Women

B07SL5HT4B

Both the oil and capsules are made of 100% natural ingredients and Ayurvedic herbs infused with many health benefits. The formulations are made by a team of qualified and experienced Ayurvedic physicians. It does not contain steroids, or harmful chemicals. It is good for massaging the breasts and help keep breast health in check.





3. INDIGENOUS Wooden Acupressure Combo Kit

B08NHML744

This is one of the best kits available for acupressure therapy. The products are made using wood, and need no electricity to operate. Also, the wood used in the making is wood of Rosewood tree. It aids in improving blood circulation, relaxing one's body, reducing the symptoms of depression and more. It also comes along with a chart with which you can identify the acupressure points for all diseases and problems in your body.





4. Sirona Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women

B07548ND5J

The menstrual cups that come in this box are made of high-quality, ultra-soft medical grade silicone. The material feels gentle on skin, prevents rashes and itchiness on skin. The cups are also odourless. The flexible rim of the cups creates a vacuum seal that ensures no leakages or spills even when you are travelling or doing some physical activity. The cups can be used for eight hours at a stretch and last up to 10 years or so. They are eco-friendly and reusable.





5. Dr Trust Physio (USA) Electric Heat Shiatsu Machine Body Massagers

B077G1HNHV

This body massager's material is made of faux leather. It helps provide heat to muscle to help relieve pain, reduce tightness and boost flexibility. There are eight rotating nodes to provide support to muscles and relax them. The heat supplied deep into muscle fibers is done through infrared bulbs for your safety and comfort. Besides, it helps in improving blood circulation and mobility.





6. Caresmith Bloom Vibrating Rose Quartz Face Roller

B09H4BL3X6

This facial roller uses controlled vibration technology that generates 6,000 micro-impulses every minute. It helps in relieving stress from facial muscles, boost circulation, tightening the skin and more. A tool hailed for possessing healing properties, this roller has a soothing effect on one's senses. Besides, it promotes lymphatic drainage and skin elasticity. It has an ergonomic design and is operated via a battery.



7. Ross Hair Scalp Massager

B08RGHHPKQ

This massager has a body made of premium plastic. It boasts of having bristles, made of silicone, which are both soft and thick. It does not require any battery to operate and is waterproof. It stimulates blood flow to scalp and oil glands. Besides, it is easy to handle, thanks to its ergonomic design. It also helps in soothing nerves and calming one's senses.



8. AIR-ROMA Aroma Diffuser Oil

B07NL9QMP7

This pack of enriching home fragrances is just love. The fragrances are long-lasting, invigorating, rich and mood uplifting. No chemical additives, synthetic dyes, artificial fragrances are added in the making of these formulations. They make for an excellent gifting option and one that is memorable too.



9. APrime Adda Anti Heel Silicone Heel Anti Crack Vented Moisturizing Silicone Gel Heel Socks

B09FVMD38P

This pair of two heel protector socks is a worthy gifting option. They help relieve chronic pain and are very effective. They come with multiple ventilation holes and are, therefore, very breathable. A comfort wear, this pair of heel socks also helps in reducing friction, shock absorption, alleviate pain caused from calluses and more.



10. Strauss Tummy Twister

B014PIJYE0

This tummy twister is made of durable plastic. It is a great exercising tool and helps one in reducing fat and getting fitter. It has a non-slip foot pad base. You can now get the desired curves and flat abs in no time with this amazing tool.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

