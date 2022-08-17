Face serum for combination skin: Getting a firm and smooth skin is now easy

Summary:
Our skin is constantly in need of oil, moisture and other active ingredients. Creams, lotions and moisturisers all contribute in replenishing the essentials lost due to several reasons. It could be stress, daily wear and tear among other reasons. However, what many may not know is that there another line of beauty product that can go a long way in giving back to our skin the lost nutrients - face serums.
Face serums are far more effective when it comes to improving skin health. While many creams and lotions do address skin issues like acne scars, ageing, hyper pigmentation, uneven skin tone and dark spots, face serums go a step further - they have deeper skin penetration properties and, therefore, are more effective in fighting against all skin related issues.
Most serums in the market cater to all skin types. One of the trickiest skin type is combination skin. However, there are products that cater for such cases as well.
If you are looking for serum options but are confused where to start, we can offer help. We have curated a list of such products from online e-commerce platform Amazon which you should check out.
Pilgrim 20% Vitamin C Face Serum
This face serum comes infused with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and Kakadu Plum. The former is well known for hydrating the skin, the latter is known to be a rich source of vitamin C, which is said to work like magic for skin. Vitamin C helps improve skin's texture and nourishes it deeply to get back skin's natural glow. Hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin and makes it plump too.
Olay Total Effects Serum
This serum contains the goodness of vitamin C, B5, Niacinamide and Green Tea. It has been so formulated that it helps in fighting seven signs of ageing to give a glowing, hydrated and younger-looking skin. Apart from combination skin, people with dry, normal and oily can also use this serum. It helps reduces dark spots, makes the skin firm, reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles, moisturises the skin and makes it smooth, given an even skin tone and reduces pores.
Organic Harvest Vitamin B Face Serum
This is a particularly good serum for combination and oily skin and is useful in dealing with pimples and painful acne. It addresses the issue of unevenness of skin tone, which can be caused due to various reasons like pollution or oiliness. This gets reduced and the result is smooth and even-toned facial skin. With age, the collagen, a protein which gives firmness to the skin, production goes down in the body. Vitamin B3, or Niacinamide contained in this face serum helps boost its production.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This serum comes with a high percentage of Hyaluronic acid, known for its hydrating qualities. This 1.5% Hyaluronic acid serum is ideal for giving a radiant, re-plumped and youthful skin. It is known to show results pretty instantly. The makers say that skin's radiance is improved by 42%. It is a lightweight and non sticky serum and gets absorbed quickly.
Biotique Bio Dandelion Visibly Ageless Serum
This serum is particularly effective in dealing with dark spots and wrinkles and has been formulated for combination skin. This is a 100 percent natural and organic formulation. This is a paraben-free serum. This contains Doodhal (Dandelion) root extracts, Bididana seeds, Jaiphal oil, bee wax, groundnut oil among many other ingredients. Dandelion is particularly effective in repairing visible signs of ageing and gives a brighter and nutrient-rich skin.
|Product
|Price
|Pilgrim 20% Vitamin C Face Serum
|₹1,000.00
|Olay Total Effects Serum
|₹999.00
|Organic Harvest Vitamin B Face Serum
|₹795.00
|L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
|₹499.00
|Biotique Bio Dandelion Visibly Ageless Serum
|₹690.00
