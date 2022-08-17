Face serum for combination skin: Getting a firm and smooth skin is now easy

Our skin is constantly in need of oil, moisture and other active ingredients. Creams, lotions and moisturisers all contribute in replenishing the essentials lost due to several reasons. It could be stress, daily wear and tear among other reasons. However, what many may not know is that there another line of beauty product that can go a long way in giving back to our skin the lost nutrients - face serums.

Face serums are far more effective when it comes to improving skin health. While many creams and lotions do address skin issues like acne scars, ageing, hyper pigmentation, uneven skin tone and dark spots, face serums go a step further - they have deeper skin penetration properties and, therefore, are more effective in fighting against all skin related issues.

Most serums in the market cater to all skin types. One of the trickiest skin type is combination skin. However, there are products that cater for such cases as well.

If you are looking for serum options but are confused where to start, we can offer help. We have curated a list of such products from online e-commerce platform Amazon which you should check out.

Pilgrim 20% Vitamin C Face Serum

This face serum comes infused with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and Kakadu Plum. The former is well known for hydrating the skin, the latter is known to be a rich source of vitamin C, which is said to work like magic for skin. Vitamin C helps improve skin's texture and nourishes it deeply to get back skin's natural glow. Hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin and makes it plump too.