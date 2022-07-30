Face serum for glow: Fights ageing signs, sun damage to give dewy glow

If you are a woman in your late 30s and early 40s, do you recall seeing your photos from the time you were a teenager or in your early twenties? Have you felt nostalgic seeing your face which was without makeup but there was a glow to it. Do you find your face looking dull and tired at all times? Do dark circles and pigmentation bother you incessantly? Well then, it is about time you took to face serums.

With age and stress come a plethora of skin-related problems - dark circles, pigmentation, wrinkles, dull skin, dark spots etc. Then, there is the issue of sun exposure and tanning. All of them contribute in making your face look dull and dark. Thankfully, there are products available in the market that can reverse the effects of such developments in the human body. Serums are so designed that they hydrate the skin, thereby reducing wrinkles and fine lines. Those that come with ingredients like vitamin C help brighten the face by reversing the damage caused by age and sun.

Mamaearth Garden of Glow Essence Face Serum

This serum brings to you the goodness of vitamin C, Passion Fruit and Orange. Vitamin C brightens the skin, reduces pigmentation and prevents sun damage. The second is loaded with antioxidants which delays the signs of ageing and improves skin health and third, orange, fights UV damage, boosts collagen and gives your skin a natural glow. These three key components come together to help illuminate the skin, promote even skin tone and make skin smooth and soft.