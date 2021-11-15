Face serums are a hit, targeted approach and effectiveness are the reasons

Have you heard a lot about the goodness of face serums, yet not clear about what they exactly do? Well, we will help break it down in simple words. Face serums help nourish your skin with concentrated versions of active ingredients. Depending on what's your objective, there are different face serums available in the market which work on a targeted problem. For example, from hydrating your skin, brightening it to reducing pigmentation and wrinkles, face serums dedicatedly work on a particular issue or issues. Besides, one doesn't need slather their faces with large quantities of face serums. Just a little drops can work wonders on your skin.

We have prepared a list of bestselling face serums which are effective and produce results faster. Take a look at them.

1. Good Vibes Rose Hip Radiant Glow Face Serum

Formulated with the goodness of Rosehip oil, Almond oil, vitamin E, Sesame oil and Jojoba oil, this face serum helps boost skin health and give a radiant skin. It works as an excellent exfoliator and removes dead skills and other impurities. It prevents premature ageing and helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles too. It is cruelty-free and contains no parabens and sulfates.

2. DERMATOUCH 1% Hyaluronic Acid & 2% Wildberry Insta-Hydrating Face Serum

This instant hydrating face serum is dermatologically tested and contains clinically-proven actives. It helps boost collagen production to result in a plump and smooth skin. This formulation contains 1% hyaluronic acid and 2% Wildberry which keeps skin hydrated and radiant. It works on reducing blemishes and pigmentation and helps brighten the skin. It is suitable for all skin types.

3. Minimalist Day & Night Face Serums For Glowing Skin

This fast-absorbing face serum is non-comedogenic, which means it doesn't block pores. It is crafted from a blend of vitamin C, ascorbic acid, pure Rosehip oil, all of which dedicatedly work on uneven skin tone, tanned skin, dullness and fine lines. It also prevents cell damage caused from UV radiation. It is suitable for oily, normal, acne-prone, dry or sensitive skin. It also plays an important role in the functioning of skin barrier. Besides, it is devoid of fragrance, silicones, sulfates, essential oils and parabens.

4. WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Serum

This skin brightening face serum formulated with active vitamin C, witch hazel (astringent) and hyaluronic acid, helps boost skin luminosity. It revives tired and dull-looking skin over time and vastly improves skin's texture. It not only prevent premature ageing, but also neutralizes skin-damaging free radicals to restore skin. Made in the Himalayas, this face serum is 100% vegan and free from gluten, silicone, parabens and mineral oil.

