Face serums for acne prone skin remove excess oil, control acne

  • Published on Aug 19, 2022 15:00 IST

From having a soothing effect on skin, reducing pore size to controlling excess oil, face serums for acne prone skin has many benefits.

Face serums for acne prone skin help in preventing acne breakouts.

Oily skin issues can daunt anyone. The excess oil on the face and the unwanted acne can be a constant struggle to deal with. One of the things that can help combat the many problems related with acne-prone skin is face serums. The active ingredients present in it like Salicylic acid, Tea tree oil, Niacinamide and so on help in arresting acne breakouts, regulating sebum production and soothing skin inflammation. It helps one in getting a skin of their dreams, that is, clear and blemish-free skin. Another benefit of these serums is that they help in reducing the pore size.

If you’re looking for options, then we have done some homework for you that will make selection easy. Below you will find a bunch of face serums for acne prone skin that can act as a game changer in your skincare routine. Some of them are dermatologically tested and almost all of them are free from nasties. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.

Prolixr 2% Salicylic Acid Serum
Formulated with the goodness of Tea tree oil and Salicylic acid, this one helps in controlling acne. It also helps in removing excess oil from skin, keeping it clear and clean. It has a soothing effect on skin and also relieves skin inflammation. No nasty chemicals have been used in the making of this formulation and it is free from paraben.

Prolixr 2% Salicylic Acid Serum | Anti Acne Serum | AHA BHA Based Exfoliant Serum for Acne Prone or Oily Skin | 30ml
53% off
326 699
Buy now

SkinQ Elixir Face Serum
This face serum is enriched with Salicylic acid that helps in controlling excess oil, reducing acne and shrinking pore size. It has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Aloe vera and Chamomile. It helps in brightening of skin tone and resulting in blemish-free skin. It has been formulated by dermatologists and can be used by both men and women.

SkinQ Elixir Face Serum with 1% Salicylic Acid |Anti Acne Therapy for Acne, Scars & Excessive Oil and Clogged Pores | Dermatologist formulated Facial serum for women & Men, 30 ml
14% off
849 990
Buy now

Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Serum
This tea tree face serum from Mamaearth is a lightweight and gentle formulation that helps in preventing acne breakouts and unclogging pores. It comes packed with the goodness of Tea tree oil and Salicylic acid that keeps acne formation at bay. Dermatologically tested, this one is free from sulphate, paraben, SLS, artificial colours and preservatives. It is also effective in getting rid of blackheads and whiteheads.

Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Serum for Acne Prone skin With Tea Tree & Salicylic Acid For Acne & Pimples – 30 ml
599
Buy now

Charmis Anti Acne Face Serum
This anti-acne face serum from Charmis is enriched with Salicylic acid. It has a pleasant fragrance of that of Tea tree and helps in arresting acne breakouts. For a blemish-free and clear skin, using this serum can prove to be rewarding. There’s Green tea, Niacinamide, Kiwi fruit and Aloe Vera extracts present in this one that further helps in reducing pore size and pigmentation.

Charmis Anti Acne Face Serum with 2% Salicylic Acid, Green Tea & Kiwi extracts for Clear & Glowing skin, 30ml, White
18% off
286 349
Buy now

Disrupt 2% Salicylic Acid 30 ml Serum
This face serum is best suitable for those with acne-prone skin. It helps in exfoliating the dead skin cells, controlling acne and regulating sebum production. Free from allergen, silicones and parabens, this formulation is absolutely safe and effective to use. It also reduces redness and inflammation on skin. If you’re someone who is struggling with uneven skin tone, then this face serum can definitely help combat it.

Disrupt 2% Salicylic Acid 30 ml Serum Sulphate Free, for Acne Blackheads & Open Pores, Reduces Excess Oil & Bumpy Texture, BHA Based Exfoliant for Acne Prone or Oily Skin
38% off
275 445
Buy now

Price of face serums for acne-prone skin at a glance:

Face serums Price
Prolixr 2% Salicylic Acid Serum 699.00
SkinQ Elixir Face Serum 990.00
Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Serum 599.00
Charmis Anti Acne Face Serum 349.00
Disrupt 2% Salicylic Acid 30 ml Serum 445.00

