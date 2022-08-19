Face serums for acne prone skin remove excess oil, control acne

Oily skin issues can daunt anyone. The excess oil on the face and the unwanted acne can be a constant struggle to deal with. One of the things that can help combat the many problems related with acne-prone skin is face serums. The active ingredients present in it like Salicylic acid, Tea tree oil, Niacinamide and so on help in arresting acne breakouts, regulating sebum production and soothing skin inflammation. It helps one in getting a skin of their dreams, that is, clear and blemish-free skin. Another benefit of these serums is that they help in reducing the pore size.

If you’re looking for options, then we have done some homework for you that will make selection easy. Below you will find a bunch of face serums for acne prone skin that can act as a game changer in your skincare routine. Some of them are dermatologically tested and almost all of them are free from nasties. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.



Prolixr 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

Formulated with the goodness of Tea tree oil and Salicylic acid, this one helps in controlling acne. It also helps in removing excess oil from skin, keeping it clear and clean. It has a soothing effect on skin and also relieves skin inflammation. No nasty chemicals have been used in the making of this formulation and it is free from paraben.