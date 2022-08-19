Face serums for acne prone skin remove excess oil, control acne

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Oily skin issues can daunt anyone. The excess oil on the face and the unwanted acne can be a constant struggle to deal with. One of the things that can help combat the many problems related with acne-prone skin is face serums. The active ingredients present in it like Salicylic acid, Tea tree oil, Niacinamide and so on help in arresting acne breakouts, regulating sebum production and soothing skin inflammation. It helps one in getting a skin of their dreams, that is, clear and blemish-free skin. Another benefit of these serums is that they help in reducing the pore size.
If you’re looking for options, then we have done some homework for you that will make selection easy. Below you will find a bunch of face serums for acne prone skin that can act as a game changer in your skincare routine. Some of them are dermatologically tested and almost all of them are free from nasties. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.
Prolixr 2% Salicylic Acid Serum
Formulated with the goodness of Tea tree oil and Salicylic acid, this one helps in controlling acne. It also helps in removing excess oil from skin, keeping it clear and clean. It has a soothing effect on skin and also relieves skin inflammation. No nasty chemicals have been used in the making of this formulation and it is free from paraben.
SkinQ Elixir Face Serum
This face serum is enriched with Salicylic acid that helps in controlling excess oil, reducing acne and shrinking pore size. It has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Aloe vera and Chamomile. It helps in brightening of skin tone and resulting in blemish-free skin. It has been formulated by dermatologists and can be used by both men and women.
Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Serum
This tea tree face serum from Mamaearth is a lightweight and gentle formulation that helps in preventing acne breakouts and unclogging pores. It comes packed with the goodness of Tea tree oil and Salicylic acid that keeps acne formation at bay. Dermatologically tested, this one is free from sulphate, paraben, SLS, artificial colours and preservatives. It is also effective in getting rid of blackheads and whiteheads.
Charmis Anti Acne Face Serum
This anti-acne face serum from Charmis is enriched with Salicylic acid. It has a pleasant fragrance of that of Tea tree and helps in arresting acne breakouts. For a blemish-free and clear skin, using this serum can prove to be rewarding. There’s Green tea, Niacinamide, Kiwi fruit and Aloe Vera extracts present in this one that further helps in reducing pore size and pigmentation.
Disrupt 2% Salicylic Acid 30 ml Serum
This face serum is best suitable for those with acne-prone skin. It helps in exfoliating the dead skin cells, controlling acne and regulating sebum production. Free from allergen, silicones and parabens, this formulation is absolutely safe and effective to use. It also reduces redness and inflammation on skin. If you’re someone who is struggling with uneven skin tone, then this face serum can definitely help combat it.
|Face serums
|Price
|Prolixr 2% Salicylic Acid Serum
|₹699.00
|SkinQ Elixir Face Serum
|₹990.00
|Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Serum
|₹599.00
|Charmis Anti Acne Face Serum
|₹349.00
|Disrupt 2% Salicylic Acid 30 ml Serum
|₹445.00
