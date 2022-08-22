Face serums for dark spots give brightness and glow by attacking melanin

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
You may have noticed some of older cousins, who had flawless skin as young teenagers. However, as they neared the 40 year mark, you may have noticed that the brightness of their faces had gone down over the years. Dark spots mar the beauty of their faces. After all, what are dark spots. These are tiny spots on the face, which get formed due to hyperpigmentation. It is a condition where the skin produces too much melanin. Usually, dark spots are formed due to the general ageing process. However, they can also be formed due to exposure to sun or due to scars.
Thankfully, one can get rid of dark spots with the help of face serums. There are special serums available in the market that are formulated to tone down these spots. Usually, the presence of vitamin C does the trick. If you are a beginner, then one of the places to begin your search can be online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. Listed on them are huge variety of such products, both from big brands as well as smaller players.
We have curated a list of such products for your perusal. Do take a look.
TNW-THE NATURAL WASH Vitamin C Face Serum
This is a skin clearing, repair and brightening face serum. It comes enriched with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic acid and mulberry extracts. It also contains grape seeds, tomato and carrot extracts. All of these work on acne prone skin and give you glowing skin. Vitamin C, contained in it, helps combat ageing issues like fine lines, dark circles and spots to give a bright face. Hyaluronic acid helps deal with age-spots such as open pores, fine lines, sagging skin and dark spots. It also improves skin’s elasticity.
Just Herbs Amla Vitamin C Face Serum
This serum is particularly good at giving one a brightened skin. Additionally, it also protects from UV damage and boosts collagen production. It comes enriched with amla and hence is a treasure trove of vitamin C. It also contains licorice root, which is known for its benefits for skin. It helps brighten the skin, hides sun damage and fades away dark spots. It locks in the moisture and prevents moisture loss. Its non-comedogenic, has a lightweight texture and effectively absorbs into the pores of the skin.
Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum
This is anti-pigmentation daily serum, designed to work on hyperpigmentation, acne marks, dark spots, blemishes and age spots. This is anti pigmentation serum contains Alpha Arbutin, which is an advanced skin-lightening ingredient. It absorbs quickly and does not leave a sticky residue. It is formulated to reduces dark spots, acne marks (or pimple marks) and give an even skin tone. Alpha Arbutin also helps to reduce tan.
Sirona 10% Niacinamide Face Serum
This serum has been especially formulated for combating pigmentation and dark spots removal. It contains vitamin C, Alpha Arbutin and licorice root extracts, all of which are known for their ability to limit melanin production. All of this helps bring the skin colour closer to one's natural tone. They also help in removing blemishes, hydrating the skin and in tan removal.
Biotique Vitamin C Dark Spot Solution Serum
This is an anti-ageing cream that works in many different ways - it moisturises, brightens and makes it firm. It also hydrates resulting in a rich and radiant skin. This serum has an anti-aging effect – it helps diminish fine lines, age spots and even out the complexion. Vitamin C, present in it, nourishes and protects dull, tired and aging skin. It also supports skin’s collagen and elastin.
