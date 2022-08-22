Face serums for dark spots give brightness and glow by attacking melanin

You may have noticed some of older cousins, who had flawless skin as young teenagers. However, as they neared the 40 year mark, you may have noticed that the brightness of their faces had gone down over the years. Dark spots mar the beauty of their faces. After all, what are dark spots. These are tiny spots on the face, which get formed due to hyperpigmentation. It is a condition where the skin produces too much melanin. Usually, dark spots are formed due to the general ageing process. However, they can also be formed due to exposure to sun or due to scars.

Thankfully, one can get rid of dark spots with the help of face serums. There are special serums available in the market that are formulated to tone down these spots. Usually, the presence of vitamin C does the trick. If you are a beginner, then one of the places to begin your search can be online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. Listed on them are huge variety of such products, both from big brands as well as smaller players.

We have curated a list of such products for your perusal. Do take a look.

TNW-THE NATURAL WASH Vitamin C Face Serum

This is a skin clearing, repair and brightening face serum. It comes enriched with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic acid and mulberry extracts. It also contains grape seeds, tomato and carrot extracts. All of these work on acne prone skin and give you glowing skin. Vitamin C, contained in it, helps combat ageing issues like fine lines, dark circles and spots to give a bright face. Hyaluronic acid helps deal with age-spots such as open pores, fine lines, sagging skin and dark spots. It also improves skin’s elasticity.