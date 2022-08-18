Sign out
Face serums for dry skin come packed with hydro-boosting properties

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 18, 2022 13:22 IST

Face serums for dry skin keep it nourished and hydrated from deep within. Read on to know more about them.

Face serums for dry skin helps keep fine lines and other ageing signs at bay.

Dry skin woes are many and can vex anybody. One needs intensely hydrated skin to combat dry skin-related issues. To do that, face serums make for an excellent skincare essential. It nourishes and moisturises the skin for long hours and improves the overall suppleness of skin. From boosting skin texture, keeping ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles at bay to promoting tightening of skin, there are innumerable benefits of using a face serum designed for dry skin. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, these serums can act as a gamechanger in one’s skincare routine.

There are many options available online. To navigate through a sea of them can prove taxing. Hence, we decided to make the selection easy for you. In our list below, you will find our top picks that we believe will do your skin a world of good. Scroll down to find out what can best suit your dry skin requirements.

Skinsta Face Serum
This face serum comes enriched with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid, Red Aloe Vera, among other nourishing ingredients. It helps in intensely hydrating the skin, resulting in glowing and radiant skin. You will also see a reduction in the appearance of fine lines, dark spots and acne marks over a course of time. For satin smooth and tight skin, choose this formulation.

Skinsta Face Serum With 2% Alpha Arbutin & 2% Hyaluronic Acid | Remove Post Acne Marks, Dark Spots, And Pigmentation, For Glowing Skin | 30 ml | For Her
40% off
299 499
Buy now

Simple 3% Hyaluronic Booster Face Serum
Supercharge your skin with the triple goodness of Hyaluronic acid, Pro-vitamin B5 and Pentavitin that keeps your skin hydrated for a good 72 hours. A non-greasy and non-sticky formulation, this one penetrates easily into the skin and results in soft and smooth skin. It also keeps anti-aging signs like fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots etc at bay, resulting in smooth and soft skin.

Simple 3% Hyaluronic Booster Face Serum| For 72 hr Deep Hydration| 95% Naturally derived| Skin Friendly pH (5.5-6.5)| Free from 2000+ chemicals, 30 ml
23% off
526.5 685
Buy now

Lakme Absolute Hydra Pro Face Serum
This Lakme face serum is formulated with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid, Pentavitin and glycerin. It intensely hydrates the skin that in turn helps in improving skin’s texture. It comes in a stylish packaging and results in plump-looking skin. What’s more is that it gets easily absorbed into the skin. This one is a must try for all those who have dry skin.

Lakme Absolute Hydra Pro Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, Pentavitin & Glycerine for Intense Hydration, 30ml
799
Buy now

O3+ Deep Concerns 3 Hydrating Moisture Serum
This face serum intensely hydrates and moisturises the skin. It is suitable for dry and combination skin types and helps in whitening, lightening and brightening the skin tone. You can expect your skin to look supple and radiant over a course of time. It also corrects ageing signs as well, keeping your skin blemish-free and clear. This one makes for an excellent pick.

O3+ Deep Concerns 3 Hydrating Moisture Serum for Dry Skin, 20ml
13% off
641 740
Buy now

Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Vitamin C and Gold Radiance Face Serum
This face serum is designed for those who struggle with dry and dull skin woes. With a pleasant fragrance akin to that of lemon, this one penetrates deep into the skin that brings a rich radiance on skin. It is suitable for all skin types and is also free from paraben. It also aids in fighting against the harmful damage of pollution.

Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Vitamin C and Gold Radiance Face Serum | For Dull & Dry Skin | Brightening & Hydrating | 30ml, Yellow
3% off
460 475
Buy now

Price of face serums for dry skin at a glance:

Face serums for dry skin Price
Skinsta Face Serum 685.00
Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Vitamin C and Gold Radiance Face Serum  475.00
Simple 3% Hyaluronic Booster Face Serum 499.00
Lakme Absolute Hydra Pro Face Serum 799.00
O3+ Deep Concerns 3 Hydrating Moisture Serum 740.00

