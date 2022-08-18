Face serums for dry skin come packed with hydro-boosting properties

Dry skin woes are many and can vex anybody. One needs intensely hydrated skin to combat dry skin-related issues. To do that, face serums make for an excellent skincare essential. It nourishes and moisturises the skin for long hours and improves the overall suppleness of skin. From boosting skin texture, keeping ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles at bay to promoting tightening of skin, there are innumerable benefits of using a face serum designed for dry skin. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, these serums can act as a gamechanger in one’s skincare routine.

There are many options available online. To navigate through a sea of them can prove taxing. Hence, we decided to make the selection easy for you. In our list below, you will find our top picks that we believe will do your skin a world of good. Scroll down to find out what can best suit your dry skin requirements.



Skinsta Face Serum

This face serum comes enriched with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid, Red Aloe Vera, among other nourishing ingredients. It helps in intensely hydrating the skin, resulting in glowing and radiant skin. You will also see a reduction in the appearance of fine lines, dark spots and acne marks over a course of time. For satin smooth and tight skin, choose this formulation.