Face serums for oily skin promotes supple and clear skin

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 17, 2022 17:48 IST

Face serums for oily skin helps in preventing breakouts and reducing pore size. They can be the gamechanger in skincare routine of people with oily skin.

Face serums are fast becoming a skincare essential. They penetrate easily into the skin and pack in many benefits. If you have an oily skin, then a serum that has sebum-balancing properties will be a best pick for you. You will see that face serums designed for oily skin help in reducing breakouts, scars, pore size etc. Some of them also are enriched with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that have a calming and soothing effect on skin. Besides, these serums improve one's skin texture, gets rid of uneven skin tone and nourish the skin from deep within.

There are a number of options available from the likes of Good Vibes, Pilgrim and others. Trusted formulations with amazing results, they can help you get a skin of your dreams. To help you select the best, we have curated a list below that will definitely come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.

Organic Harvest Vitamin B Face Serum

This vitamin B face serum reduces the formation of acne and pimples. It contains Spinach extract and Niacinamide that promotes collagen production, improved texture and radiance. It is a 100% organic formulation and is free from additives. It helps in smoothening and softening the skin. Besides, it is free from paraben and sulphate too. Say yes to supple and clear skin with the help of this face serum.

Organic Harvest Vitamin B Face Serum with Spinach & Niacinamide for Oily & Combination Skin, Fights Pimples & Painful Acne, 100% Organic, Paraben & Sulphate Free – 30ml
15% off
676 795
Buy now

Kamree 10% Niacinamide Face Serum
This face serum can be the gamechanger you’re looking for in your skincare routine. It improves skin texture, reduces dark spots and uneven skin tone and brightens up the skin. You will be able to tell the difference in your skin after using this formulation. It is designed to suit oily skin and helps in balancing oil. It also contains Zinc that helps in boosting dermal immunity.

Kamree 10% Niacinamide Face Serum for Acne Marks, Blemishes & Oil Balancing with Zinc | Niacinamide serum for Oily & Acne Prone Skin | 30ml
10% off
449 499
Buy now

Pilgrim 2% Salicylic Acid + 3% Niacinamide Oil Control Serum
This oil control serum contains Niacinamide and Salicylic acid. It helps in minimising pore size and reducing the frequency of breakouts. Suitable for all skin types, including oily skin, this one is a vegan and cruelty-free formulation. It can be used by both men and women. It also keeps skin hydrated, thanks to the presence of Hyaluronic acid present in this one.

Pilgrim 2% Salicylic Acid + 3% Niacinamide Oil Control Serum for Oily & Acne-Prone Skin | Women & Men | All skin types | Korean Skin Care | Vegan & Cruelty-free 30ml
6% off
465 495
Buy now

Ras Luxury Oils Skin Clearing Face Serum
This one is formulated with Tea Tree, Calendula and Neem oil which help in preventing breakouts, clarifying pores and soothe inflammation. Also present in it is the goodness of 20 plus botanical extracts. A lightweight and non-greasy formulation, this one is pure indulgence! It will result in smooth, clear and soft skin over a period of time. It helps in balancing sebum and is best suited for those with oily and acne-prone skin.

RAS Luxury Oils Luminous Skin Clearing Face Serum for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin | Lightweight Face Serum with Tea Tree Oil, Neem Oil, Calendula, Green Tea and Juniper Berry which reduces Pimples, Dark Spot, Pigmentation | 100% Vegan | Paraben Free | 6 ml
25% off
712.5 950
Buy now

Good Vibes Tea Tree & Papaya Oil Control Face Serum
This face serum from Good Vibes helps in controlling oil and reducing acne and scars. Enriched with the goodness of Tea Tree and Papaya, this one is packed with hydro-boosting properties. It is free from paraben and sulphate and has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. You will witness an even tone, clear and supple skin over a due course of time.

Good Vibes Tea Tree & Papaya Oil Control Face Serum, 10 ml Light Weight Absorbs Quickly Clarifying Formula For Oily Skin Type, Helps Reduce Acne & Blemishes Naturally, No Parabens, No Animal Testing
24% off
189 250
Buy now

Price of face serums for oily skin at a glance:

Face serums for oily skinPrice
Organic Harvest Vitamin B Face Serum 795.00
Kamree 10% Niacinamide Face Serum 499.00
Pilgrim 2% Salicylic Acid + 3% Niacinamide Oil Control Serum 495.00
Ras Luxury Oils Skin Clearing Face Serum 950.00
Good Vibes Tea Tree & Papaya Oil Control Face Serum 250.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

