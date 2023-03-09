Face shield masks are transparent, protect us from droplets, aerosols, sprays

In the last two years ever since coronavirus came and wreaked havoc in the world, most people were obviously unaware of all kinds of face masks and face shields. While face masks became ubiquitous in the last two years, face shields were not so common. Having said so, face shields are far more effective in protecting us from all kinds of matter which has the ability to wreak havoc on our systems - flying debris, droplets, aerosols, sprays, saliva, dust, pollen and splatters. To that effect, it is much better than a face mask though it looks a little odd as compared to face masks.

Hence, it is wise to keep one at home even if the pandemic scare has gone down significantly. Many of these face shields come in very attractive designs too, ones that cover the mouth and nose while being ergonomically designs.

If we have convinced you to go ahead and pick one, Amazon is an ideal place to begin your search.

Steelbird YS-20 / SBA-2 FS Pack of 2 7Wings Unbreakable Reusable Unisex Face Shield

The face shield from Steelbird offers full face protection. Made of durable polycarbonate and foam, it is both unbreakable and reusable. This face shield is suitable for both men and women and is an excellent option for personal protective equipment. It comes with a hook and loop closure. It is anti-scratch coated and comes with UV printed screen.