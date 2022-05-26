Face toners for oily skin: Best skincare essential for tightening pores

Face toners help in tightening skin pores.

Are you skipping using a face toner in your daily skincare regime? Then you must read about the benefits of this skincare product that vastly helps in improving the quality and appearance of skin. From tightening skin pores, reducing the appearance of ageing signs, improving skin texture to removing dead skin cells from the skin, a face toner does all this and more for you hskin. This formulation is to be applied right after you cleanse your face and before you moisturise your skin. Enriched with active ingredients like Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid and more, it helps in balancing the pH level of the skin and in strengthening the skin's natural defence barrier.



There are simply too many benefits to neglect this skincare essential. It is a must-have and it is time you introduced it to your daily skincare routine. For options, take a look at our list that we have curated for you right below. Price of face toner at a glance:

Face toner Price mars by GHC PHA Toner ₹ 399.00 Minimalist PHA 3% Alcohol Free Face Toner ₹ 379.00 Epique, Switzerland Moisture Infusion Toner ₹ 2,210.00 TruSkin Naturals Facial Toner ₹ 2,969.62 Rovectin Skin Essentials Cica Care Face Toner ₹ 1,989.00

mars by GHC PHA Toner This facial toner is enriched with active ingredients like PHA, Niacinamide, Cucumber extract, Hyaluronic acid and more. It helps in reducing the size of pores and is particularly good for oily and acne-prone skin. A lightweight formulation, it gets easily absorbed by the skin, resulting in a fresh and polished look. It also removes dead skin cells and helps in rebalancing the pH levels of the skin.

Minimalist PHA 3% Alcohol Free Face Toner This alcohol and fragrance free toner is suitable for oily skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin. From tightening skin pores to controlling oil on skin, it gently exfoliates the skin without interfering with skin’s natural barrier. It has been formulated with the goodness of prebiotics and probiotics which help in strengthening the skin’s natural defence barrier. Besides, it is free from paraben and other nasty chemicals.

Epique, Switzerland Moisture Infusion Toner This advanced alcohol-free formula proves excellent for the health of skin. It helps in reducing the appearance of ageing signs like fine lines, wrinkles and further improves the quality of skin, making it smooth and soft. It gently tones the skin, tightens the pores, moisturises the skin from deep within, leaving the skin feeling fresh and cool. For supple and radiant skin, this is one of the must-have skincare essentials.

TruSkin Naturals Facial Toner This facial toner is suitable for all skin types. It has anti-ageing benefits and is formulated with the goodness of active ingredients like Glycolic acid and Witch Hazel. Suitable for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin, this formulation supports optimal collagen production, boosts skin texture and even toned skin.

Rovectin Skin Essentials Cica Care Face Toner This face toner is suitable for all skin types. It has multiple skin benefits. Packed with antioxidants, this formulation hydrates and moisturises the skin really well and from deep within. It is also effective in combating ageing signs and is hypoallergenic, which means it is mild on skin and doesn’t trigger any skin reaction. For repairing your skin’s natural moisture barrier and lifting dead skin cells away, this face toner is one good option.