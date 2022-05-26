Face wash for dry skin should be mild and deep cleanse skin By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Do you consider your skin type before buying a face wash? If not, then don't be surprised if it causes your skin to get dry or cause irritation. An important skincare essential which is probably used more often than any other product, a face wash should be opted for in view of one's skin type. If you have a dry skin then look for formulations that come packed with hydro-boosting ingredients that also moisturise the skin. While it is vital that your facial cleanser removes every trace of dirt from your skin, it also always penetrates deep within the skin and nourishes it deeply. You should also be mindful of the formulation not interfering with your skin's natural barrier. It should also unclog pores and leave you skin feeling squeaky clean. A good fragrance too will help provide you with an instant doe of freshness.



We know to find all these requirements in one product can be quite mind boggling. Hence, we have done the research for you and shortlisted some facial cleansers that will promote supple skin. It's time to say goodbye to dry skin; check out our options. Price of face washes for dry skin:

Face wash for dry skin Price Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gentle Facial Cleanser ₹ 4,243.00 CLINIQUE'S by CLINIQUE - Face Wash ₹ 2,810.00 Garnier SkinActive Micellar Foaming Face Wash ₹ 2,006.00 Aveeno Facial Cleanser ₹ 1,830.00 Vitamin C Facial Cleanser ₹ 1,834.00

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gentle Facial Cleanser This facial cleanser is an oil-free, soap-free and paraben-free formulation. It comes with hydro-boosting and exfoliating properties that help result in soft and smooth skin. Enriched with the goodness of naturally-derived ingredients that help in deep cleansing the skin from all impurities, it also moisturizes the skin. The Hyaluronic acid present in it keeps skin hydrated and supple all throughout the day. Trusted and recommended by dermatologists, this facial cleanser is available in the form of gel-based cream that is lightweight and non-comedogenic.

CLINIQUE'S by CLINIQUE - Face Wash Mild and gentle on skin, this face wash is most suit for dry and sensitive skin. It is allergy free and is 100% fragrance-free. It promotes an instant feeling of freshness after every application. A product from a trusted brand, this formulation will cleanse the skin of dirt and impurities, leaving no residue on skin. Besides, it also penetrates deep within the layers of skin without really interfering with skin’s natural defense barrier.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Foaming Face Wash This foaming face wash from Garnier is best-suited for dry skin. If you’re someone who struggles with removing every trace of makeup, then this one is for you. It removes makeup gently and effectively in one go. Free from fragrance and alcohol, it lifts away dirt, makeup and excess oil from skin without causing any dryness or irritation to skin. You get squeaky clean skin in no time. It cleanses, moisturises and repairs skin.

Aveeno Facial Cleanser Treat your skin with nourishing goodness of this facial cleanser which not only cleanses skin but also nourishes it from deep within. Best suited for dry skin, it has a pleasant fragrance skin to that of Blackberries. Rich in antioxidants and dermatologist-recommended, it also helps in removing makeup without any hassle. Also, it is non-comedogenic and doesn’t clog pores. So, rejuvenate your skin from within with the help of this formulation.

Vitamin C Facial Cleanser This face wash is made of natural ingredients like Vitamin C, Hyaluronic acid, Aloe vera extract, Sugar cane extract, Tea leaf extract, Coconut water and Sweet orange peel oil. It cleanses your skin gently without causing any irritation. A lightweight and low-lather formulation, this one has a light fragrance and has a refreshing effect after every wash. Suitable for daily use, it won’t dry your skin. Abso;utely safe for sensitive skin, it is gluten-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free and sulphate-free.