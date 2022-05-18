Face wash for dry skin that'll cleanse and nourish skin deeply By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Summary: If you've a dry skin, then opting for a face wash that has hydro-boosting and nourishing properties is the best bet. Read on to check out our selections for you.

Use face wash that is gentle and mild for dry skin.

Dry skin woes can be troubling. To keep dryness at bay, one should look for formulations that are pH balanced, skin-friendly and packed with nourishing properties. A facial cleanser is a skincare essential that we use multiple times in a day. Like every other skincare product, it is important to opt for face wash that is especially good and formulated for dry skin. For sensitive and dry skin, mild and gentle formulations are the best bet. They are usually non-comodegenic in nature, which means that don't trigger any skin reaction and are safe to use. Ingredients like Glycerin, Niacinamide, Aloe Vera, among other things, do a lot of good to dry skin. They come with hydro-boosting and nourishing properties.



We have rounded up some options in our list below that are pH balanced and soothe skin. Some of them are also dermatologist recommended. Besides, they also provide your skin with an instant dose of freshness and deep cleanse the skin of all traces of dirt and impurities. Check out our selections below. Face washes for dry skin at a glance:

Face wash for dry skin Deal of the day Price Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser ₹ 478.55 ₹ 563.00 Organic Harvest Vitamin A Face Wash - ₹ 209.00 Nivea Women Face Wash ₹ 149.00 ₹ 185.00 SkinKraft Face Wash For Dry Skin ₹ 329.00 ₹ 499.00 Plum Face Wash ₹ 225.00 ₹ 345.00

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

This soap-free skin cleanser is skin-friendly and a pH balanced formulation. It helps skin retain its moisture and doesn't clog pores in the process. Dermatologist recommended and non-comodegenic (doesn't trigger any skin reaction), this formulation is safe to use and is gentle and mild on the skin. It nourishes the skin with the goodness of Glycerin, niacinamide, citric acid, among other natural ingredients.

Organic Harvest Vitamin A Face Wash

This face was is loaded with the goodness of Vitamin A that is known to have many skin benefits. It cleanses your skin and pores deeply and is especially suited for dry skin. A pH balanced formulation, it keeps your skin hydrated and supple. Besides, it also helps in tightening the skin. It is a 100% organic formulation.

Nivea Women Face Wash

Infused with the goodness of milk and honey, this face wash provides instant moisturisation to your skin, resulting in soft and plump skin over time. It clears awasy every trace of dirt and impurities, giving you squeaky clean and clear skin. A pH balances formulation, it is best if you want to your skin to feel instantly fresh and supple.

SkinKraft Face Wash For Dry Skin

Dermatologist recommended, this face was is good for dry skin. It improves skin's moisture levels and provides a boost of instant hydration. It cleanses away every trace of grime and dirt without disturbing the skin's nature barrier. Gentle and mild on skin, it doesn't trigger any skin reaction. Besides, it is a formulation free from paraben, SLS, formaldehyde and phthalates.

Plum Face Wash

A soap-free and mild formulation, this face wash is suitable for very dry skin. It comes packed with the goodness of Aloe Vera that is known to do wonders for sensitive skin. The rich lather produced by this formulation helps cleanse away every trace of dirt and dust particles on skin. It also keeps skin hydrated and nourished. Besides, it is free from paraben, sulphate, SLS and other nasty chemicals.