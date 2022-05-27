Face wash for oily skin: Opt for ones that remove excess oil, reduce sebum By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on May 27, 2022 22:27 IST





Summary: Take to face washes that remove excess oil from the surface of the skin, while controlling its oil secretion.

Face wash for oil skin prevents pimples from appearing.

Do pimples ruin your pictures? Are you tired of dealing with acne and outburst of pimples? Do they make you socially awkward? Well then, it is time for you to opt for a face wash that is specially meant to deal with oily skin and its fallouts. The key to dealing with oily skin problems is to understand just why the skin gets so oily in the first place. The reason is simple - sebaceous glands in the skin produce sebum, which is an oily substance that moisturises and protects your skin and hair. Oily skin occurs when these glands produce too much sebum. This results in a greasy surface, clogged pores and acne. There are number of face washes in the market that help deal with this problem. But sifting through so much information can get baffling - overwhelming?. Hence, we have gone through a whole lot of them and come up with some products that you will find useful. Check them out and pick whatever suits you. Price of face washes for oil skin at a glance:

Product Price Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser, Daily Face Wash for Oily, Acne-prone Skin ₹ 495.00 Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Oily Skin ₹ 284.00 Mamaearth Oil Free Face Wash for Oily Skin ₹ 223.00 Clean & Clear Foaming Facewash for Oily Skin ₹ 236.00 NIVEA Women Face Wash for Oily Skin ₹ 129.00

Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser, Daily Face Wash for Oily, Acne-prone Skin This gentle and foaming liquid cleanser deep cleanse the skin without making it feel dry. It is so formulated that it replenishes skin lipids and moisturises as well. It also balances out skin pH. So say goodbye to acne and pimples with this simple and effective face wash. This unscented face wash has Glycerin in it which ensures that the skin doesn't get all dry post use.

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Oily Skin This face wash has been formulated using Capryloyl Salicylic acid. It stays on outer layer of skin and provides gentle exfoliation. The result is a soft skin. Salicylic acid penetrates deep into pores and reduces sebum and oil production. Together they provide multi-level cleansing. Apart from providing optimum cleaning, it also hydrates the skin. With anti-bacterial zinc and Salicylic acid it effectively controls oil production and hence prevents acne from affecting the skin too.

Mamaearth Oil Free Face Wash for Oily Skin This face wash is especially made for acne-prone skin. Such a skin will be oily by its very nature. It fights acne from the root and removes excess oil, preventing breakouts. It also keeps acne-causing bacteria at bay. This face wash also unclogs pores to give you fresh-looking skin. You can see skin glow thanks to the combined effect of Apple Cider Vinegar and Salicylic acid.

Clean & Clear Foaming Facewash for Oily Skin This face wash has been especially designed to remove oil and dirt without causing dryness. It cleanses the skin thoroughly and removes excess oil, revealing a new you. It puts an end to pimples and blackheads. While this product is better suited for oily skin, people with normal skin can also use it. This face wash comes down hard on bacteria-causing germs, it is gentle on the skin and does not make it dry.

NIVEA Women Face Wash for Oily Skin This face wash comes with the goodness of milk and besan (gram flour). Besan is effective in removing the excess oil from the skin. It also keeps it oil-free for the whole day, after just one use. The result is plump and healthy-looking skin without any stickiness. Milk, on the other hand, is a natural cleanser and gently removes dirt and impurities. It also nourishes the skin.