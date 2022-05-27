Face washes for men keep the skin dirt-free, remove tan and moisturise too 

Face washes for men are formulated keeping in mind their tough skin.

If you were to go by prevalent trends in the advertising world, they only seem to imply that the need for beauty and skincare products is only for women. A bulk of the ads we see on our screens have women with products for them. The truth is, when it comes to skincare, needs of men are just as widespread and important, as women. A face wash is as much as woman's personal care item as it man's. In this article, we shall throw light on a host of such products available online and why men must take to them. A part of the problem has to do with the myth created around gender - men (rough, rugged and masculine) and women (feminine, all things beautiful and delicate). When it comes to skincare, this is hardly the reality. Our skin, irrespective of the gender, needs care. Oil and dirt can create a havoc on it. And oily skin is highly prone to acne and pimples. Dirt clogs pores and that too can lead to pimples, apart from blemishes, patches and irritation. Then, there is the issue of combating age-related problems. Pigmentation, dark patches, fine lines and wrinkles can spoil one's look. One has also to deal with tanning caused due to over exposure to sun, which can accelerate ageing process.

To combat all such issues, investing in a good face wash is a wise thing to do. There are host of choices in face washes that are specifically directed at men. We have curated a list which you will find handy. Do take a look. Price of face washes for men at a glance:

Product Price BEARDO De-Tan Facewash For Men ₹ 210.00 The Man Company Activated Charcoal Face Wash for Men ₹ 243.00 Bombay Shaving Company Coffee Face Wash for Men ₹ 199.00 Ustraa Face Wash Acne Control - With Neem & Charcoal Face Wash ₹ 319.00 Muuchstac Men’s Ocean Face Wash for Men ₹ 249.00

BEARDO De-Tan Facewash For Men Face washes today don't just cleanse the face of dirt and grime, they come with a complex mix of ingredients that do much more. Like remove tan from the skin. This face wash from Beardo does just that. It doesn’t just remove dirt and dead cells but also removes tan and restores skin's natural tone, which gets tanned due to daily sun exposure. This face wash is especially designed for men's tough skin. It also removes excess oil that gathers on the skin due to daily exposure to dust, pollution and sun. It is free of any harmful chemicals.

The Man Company Activated Charcoal Face Wash for Men This face wash works its magic on the skin by combating the ravages of pollution. It comes with active oil control formula that helps deal with acne, leading to a sharp reduction of pimples. Additionally, it helps unclog pores and deep cleanse the skin. This face wash also aids in blackheads removal. While Argan oil, contained in it, helps remove dead skin cells, activated charcoal keeps excess oil away from the skin.

Bombay Shaving Company Coffee Face Wash for Men This face wash works by a triple action method - it deep cleanses, de-tans and removes blackheads. All three ensure that you get a skin that has a youthful glow. Additionally, it also helps in hydrating the skin and giving a boost to your overall energy levels, claim the makers. Special ingredients present in it help brighten the face. Its anti pollution agents act as natural defense against dust and dirt.

Ustraa Face Wash Acne Control - With Neem & Charcoal Face Wash This face wash is particularly good for those men with oily skin. It does an excellent job in oil control and prevention of acne. Attacking these two issues will give you a pimple-free face. However, a thing you must know is that it does not make your skin fair, just restores your normal skin colour. It comes enriched with neem and charcoal, both of which work wonders on the skin. It is SLS-, paraben-free and contains no harmful chemicals.

Muuchstac Men’s Ocean Face Wash for Men Here's another face wash that does a good job of fighting acne and pimples. It contains Chamomile extracts which helps unclog pores, has antioxidant properties and helps reduce skin irritation. Liquorice extracts, present in it, contain skin brightening agents and combats acne. Its Glycerine content provides natural moisture to the skin and prevents over drying, tones the skin, and prevents ageing. It also keeps the moisturised for 12 hours.