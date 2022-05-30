Face washes for pimples: Pick one that unclogs pores of dirt and dead skin cells

Pimples can seriously dent a person's confidence.

A pimple is not just a skincare condition; ask a teenager and you will understand - having a face full of pimples is a very socially embarrassing situation to be in. Pimples are painful and they can seriously dent a person's confidence. All of us crave for that flawless complexion - soft, smooth and glowing skin. Skin type, however, can make all of difference. However, it is important to know what causes pimples to appear before we can begin to address the issue. Pimples, you must know, are simply the symptoms of a skin condition - acne. Acne is a disease, while a pimple is its manifestation. Hence, any treatment for pimples must ensure that it addresses the acne issue. Acne is a skin condition as pores get clogged with oil and dead skin cells. One way of dealing with acne is to take to face washes that unclog pores, leaving the skin clear and beautiful. There are many options available online that address this issue. However, sifting through all of them to find a product best-suited for you can be confusing. We have curated a list that you might find handy. See here. Price of face washes for pimples at a glance:

Product Price Organic Harvest Vitamin B Face Wash for Oily Skin, Fights Pimples ₹ 199.00 Globus Pimple Clear Face Wash with Glycolic & Salicyclic Acid ₹ 200.00 Garnier Men Acno Fight Anti-Pimple Facewash ₹ 241.00 POND'S Pimple Clear Face Wash ₹ 230.00 Mamaearth Tea Tree Natural Face Wash for Acne & Pimples Wash ₹ 228.00

Organic Harvest Vitamin B Face Wash for Oily Skin, Fights Pimples This 100% organic face wash comes enriched with the goodness of spinach and Niacinamide, both of which work their magic on oily skin. Together, they also help combat pimples and painful acne. This face wash helps deal with excess sebum and regulates facial oils. So, you don't get that greasy look at all times. It also helps unclog pores, which then leaves no residue that can cause pimples. It also helps get rid of all kinds of impurities like pollution and harsh UV rays. Vitamin B, contained in it, is known for its anti inflammatory nature; skin gets inflamed while battling acne and this foaming face wash calms down the skin.

Globus Pimple Clear Face Wash with Glycolic & Salicyclic Acid This face wash is especially designed for acne prevention. It blends the goodness of Glycolic acid, Salicylic acid, Aloe Vera extracts and, vitamin E Acetate to give a flawless skin. This works as an anti-acne face cleanser - it unclogs pores and linings, scoops out dirt and sebum and also helps remove dark marks to give a skin that is clean and soft. It contains 1% Salicylic acid which is good for acne treatment.

Garnier Men Acno Fight Anti-Pimple Facewash Acne and pimples affect both genders. This face wash is especially designed for the tough skin of men. It claims to fight six signs of acne and deep clean the skin. Salicylic acid contained in and another special feature ‘Herba Repair’ in this face wash together clear pimple-causing germs. They do so by attacking blackheads and acne. It unclogs pores and also has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe red and irritated skin. This face wash controls oil secretion on the face while lightening skin blemishes.

POND'S Pimple Clear Face Wash This face wash too works on acne prevention. This product comes with what is called ‘Active Thymo-T Essence’ formula that targets pimples at the very root. It is a unisex product and can be used by men and women. It claims to reduce pimple-causing bacteria by 99.9% in just 10 seconds. It also deep cleanses pores and control oil production. It also claims that the product is clinically proven to reduce blackheads.

Mamaearth Tea Tree Natural Face Wash for Acne & Pimples Wash This Tea Tree face wash with Neem helps to control and prevent the development of acne and pimples by controlling excessive oil secretion. It is meant to be used everyday. This product removes excess oil from the face without making it dry or stretchy. It also helps purify the skin. It gently unclogs dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin, making it clean and healthy. Neem, contained in it, makes it an anti-bacterial product too.