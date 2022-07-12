Face whitening creams for men: Lighten skin tone and fight dead cells

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Are you a guy struggling to find a solution to his dull-looking and uneven skin tone? Then it's time you tried skin whitening creams. They come packed with ingredients that have skin lightening and moisturising properties and give your skin the care and love it so deserves. External aggressors like pollution, sedentary lifestyle, lack of sleep and poor eating habits can make your skin lose its sheen and radiance. To restore the skin's vitality and brightness, skin whitening creams can do a great job! They supply your skin with nutrients and deeply moisturise and hydrate it. What's more is some of these creams also keep ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines at bay.
If you're looking for some options, then our list below will be of immense help. All the listed formulations are for men and some are unisex too. To take a look at them, scroll down.
Man Code Whitening Cream
Enriched with natural ingredients like Grapeseed oil, Goat milk extract, Shea butter etc, this cream helps in brightening of the skin tone. It also gets rid of dead skin cells and maintains the pH level of the skin. It acts as a great moisturiser, combats the problem of acne and fades out dark spots and other ageing signs. Try this on for amazing results.
Youth Face - Face Whitening Beauty Cream
This whitening cream is a unisex formulation that is to be used in your skincare AM routine. It provides deep nourishment to skin and also brightens the skin tone, giving your skin an enviable glow and radiance. It also reduces acne, pimples, freckles from your skin. So, for smooth and supple skin, try this and you will love the difference in its health.
UrbanGabru Insta Glow Fairness Cream
This cream is enriched with skin whitening agents that keep your skin hydrated and moisturised at all times. It also aids in fighting stubborn acne and pimples, resulting in clear and smooth skin. Thanks to the SPF elements present in it, it also prevents the harmful effects of UV rays. Besides, it is suitable for all skin tones.
O3+ Whitening Day Face Cream
Researched and developed by dermatologists, this face whitening cream has many skin benefits. It moisturises and hydrates the skin, reduces pigmentation and whitens the skin tone. It also comes with the goodness of SPF 30 that help keep nasty UV rays at bay. You will see the results in the form of bright, radiant and even tone skin.
Zimble Skin Whitening Cream
Formulated with the goodness of vitamin E and Niacinamide, this face whitening cream will lend glow and radiance to your skin like no another. It prevents cell damage, boosts skin immunity, minimises the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles etc to give you a clear, clean and blemish-free skin. It can be a potential gamechanger in a man's skincare routine.
|Face whitening cream for men
|Price
|Man Code Whitening Cream
|₹350.00
|Youth Face - Face Whitening Beauty Cream
|₹599.00
|UrbanGabru Insta Glow Fairness Cream
|₹450.00
|O3+ Equisite Whitening Cream
|₹1,050.00
|Zimble Skin Whitening Cream
|₹599.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.