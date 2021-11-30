Facial cleansers: Get glowy and dirt-free look without damaging skin barrier

Most of us have to wash our face often throughout the day. Post workout session, on returning home from outside, at bedtime before sleeping and so on and so forth. Given how particular some of us are to wash our faces to keep our skin clean and dirt-free, it is rather sad how some of us don't even know which facial cleanser is best-suited for our skin type. Some of us rigorously wash our face, so much so that we end up damaging our skin barrier. What we all need to be mindful of is the sensitivity of our skin. Thus, facial cleansers, with little soap to no soap, are always a better pick, as they deeply cleanse the skin without hurting the skin barrier.



So the next time you wash your face, be gentle and choose a facial cleanser that does it job effectively. Below is the list of facial cleansers which may interest you. Scroll down and check them out.



1. Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser, 125ml

B01CCGW732

It is suitable for oily and combination skin. It is recommended by dermatologists, and helps in replenishing skin lipids and keep the skin moisturized. It deeply cleanses one's skin and removes the excess oil. Besides, it is particularly good for acne-prone skin. It is soap-free and hypoallergenic (doesn't cause allergies to flare up). Its gentle foaming action ensures your skin barrier remains protected. Also, it contains no artificial fragrance.



2. Neutrogena Deep Clean Facial Cleanser For Normal To Oily Skin, 200ml

B006LXDQRY

It penetrates deep and thoroughly cleanses the skin of dirt, dust, other impurities and even makeup, without harming one's skin barrier. It aids in getting rid of dead skin cells, thus making way for glowy and supple skin. Especially suited for normal and oily skin, this facial cleanser is oil-free, alcohol-free and trusted by dermatologists.



3. Biotique Bio Berberry Hydrating Cleanser For All Skin Types, 120Ml

B00791CR9U

This hydrating facial cleansers is suitable for all skin types. It has a pleasant fragrance. Its main ingredient, Berberry, is an ancient herb known to have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. It keeps the skin soft, smooth and healthy. It is cruelty-free and made of natural herbs and botanical extracts. A trusted product, it is recommended by dermatologists.



4. Lakme Gentle & Soft Deep Pore Cleanser, 60 ml

B00CS1J5FA

Infused with the goodness of vitamin E and Almond extracts, this facial cleanser is gentle on the skin and removes all dirt and impurities deep from the skin. It doesn't harm the skin barrier and is a great way of getting glowy and radiant skin. The difference in the health of skin, post its application, is very much visible. It smells of Avocado and has a soothing effect on one's senses.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

