Facial rollers are ancient beauty tool which continue to be in vogue

This ancient anti-ageing and beauty tool continues to enjoy the limelight due to the array of benefits it provides. Deemed as the best way to treat skin woes and further boost the health of skin, facial roller, often called jade roller, is easy-to-use and results in healthy and glowing skin.



It is known to possess healing and soothing properties. If you want a fresh and rejuvenated skin instants after waking up, then this is the tool to go for. It will help massage the skin, improve blood circulation, reduce the puffiness under the eye region and much more. The list of benefits is literally endless, which explains the continued popularity of this tool among all generations.



Check out some of the popular facial rollers which are trusted by many.





1. Ladista Facial Massager Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool

B08NW4269N

This multi-purpose facial massager offers a host of benefits. From toning, firming, relaxing to tightening the skin, it does it all effectively. You can use this massager on face, neck, eyes etc. Over a period of time, it will result in a healthy, rejuvenated and supple skin. It further helps in absorbing other skin products like creams, lotions, among other things, into the skin. The small roller on one of the ends of this massager can be used to massage the under eye area. It has a heavy metal body which speaks of its durability.

The Gua Sha tool that comes along with it is a 100% natural Himalayan stone used for soothing and healing skin on face and neck.

2. RYLAN Roller Face Massager

B09939Q5QY

This anti-ageing beauty tool is the best way to kickstart your day, as it helps your muscles to relax. It aids in reducing dark circles and puffiness. Besides, it also promotes blood circulation around the eye area, boosts skin elasticity and increases lymphatic drainage, which means it boosts the flow of lymph fluids in the body. That in turn help in getting rid of waste and other toxins from the body tissues. This beauty tool is eco-friendly and doesn't pose any risk of triggering any kind of skin flare-up. This also comes with a Gua Sha tool which also helps in massaging the face, neck, under eye and foot area.



3. Mars by GHC Natural Jade Face Massage Roller With Gua Sha

B09CZGQTKL

Give a boost to your skin with this face massage roller which also come with a Gua Sha. Among the many benefits it offers, it boosts collagen production, improves functioning of lymphatic system and circulation of blood. Incorporating it in your beauty regime will result in a youthful and radiant skin in no time. It also keeps in check sebum production, which causes acne-prone skin. It can also come in handy to treat pain in the facial muscles.



4. Premium Jade Roller Face Massager

B097N8JQQB

Made from 100% natural jade, this massager is the go-to beauty tool if you want a smooth and healthy skin. It boosts blood circulation, tightens and reduces pore openings, improves the skin under the eye region and boosts skin elasticity, among other things. The big roller of this face massager is more suitable to massage your face and head, while the small roller comes in handy to massage the nose and eyes.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON