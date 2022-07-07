Feeling tired and fatigued? Let cold compress for eyes come to your rescue   

Stress and work-life imbalance have meant that we always look tired and worn out. Dark circles around the eyes and puffiness are our constant companions. While, in the long term, it is better to de-stress one's life and take adequate rest, it is not always possible to do the same. It is such scenario, opting for quick solutions for fast relief is the way forward. Cold compress for eyes is one such a solution.

These eye masks come with gel filled in them. They provide a cooling effect on the eyes. Some of them come with beads inside them that help exercise the facial muscles around the eyes to help relax them, thus giving relief. What's more is that they are super easy to use.

If you are keen on trying them, then Amazon has many useful and inexpensive versions listed with them. We have made a selection for your convenience. Take a look.

Health Max Tm Relaxing Gel Eye Mask

This mask is suitable for fatigued, puffy and dry eyes. It relieves tiredness, helps tackle dry eyes, eye and head aches, restlessness and insomnia. This is gel-based eye mask and is particularly effective against dark circles. It comes with a strap and is, hence, easy to use and can be stuck to the back of the head. It can be used both at room temperature as well as refrigerated.