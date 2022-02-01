Fight back aging signs like pigmentation with these face washes, see here

The moment you cross 40s, many of us start noticing the obvious changes in our bodies. Aging is inevitable and the first places where it reveals itself is the face. Fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation and dark spots will soon become your stubborn companions. As much as you dislike them, they will persist.

The best way to deal with them is to first accept that our bodies will change and then look for solutions to manage the problem. Pigmentation is an issue that plagues many women. Suddenly seeing a dark patch on your face can be intimidating. Or noticing several of them on your face, for that matter. It is a fact that with age, the skin produces more melanin, leading to this phenomenon.

Thankfully, there are a number of products available in the market to ensure that effects of pigmentation are reduced. Face washes are one of them. Infused with healing elements, they help fight extra melanin in the skin.

If we have convinced you to bring about a change in your beauty regimen, then here are a few products on Amazon worth considering. Take a look.

1) Dabur Vatika Sandalwood Illuminating Face Wash with Saffron

This saffron-infused face wash is available in two other mixes - Neem and Honey, other than Sandalwood. It has been made from 100% natural actives that help illuminate your face. Saffron, one of the most expensive spices, helps reduce hyperpigmentation and adds glow. It has been a beauty secret from ancient times. Sandalwood helps to tighten skin and brighten up your skin tone.



2) Fashion Colour Papaya Face Wash For Brightening Skin And To Reduce Dark Spots, Dark Circle, Acne Scars And Fine Line

This face wash is especially designed to tackle pigmentation, acne, for brightening the face and dealing with fine lines. It contains papaya fruit enzymes that help reduce dark spots, pigmentation, acne scars and fine lines. Papaya has beta-carotene which protects the skin against UV damage. This face wash also has sound exfoliating properties and removes dead skin and flaky patches. Additionally, it also contains Bilberry fruit extract which deep cleanses, tightens and nourishes the skin.



3) Pilgrim Red Vine Face Wash Cleanser with Vit C & goodness of Aloe for Anti Ageing, De-Pigmentation

This face wash fights many signs of aging like pigmentation and dark spots using the goodness of Red Vine extracts, Aloe Vera and vitamin C. The trio Red combine to provide intense skin moisturization, remove dark spots and help in de-pigmentation to give your skin a glowing complexion! It also helps deep cleanse your pores.

4) PLANTAS Pigmentation Defence Organic Face Wash

This face wash brings together the goodness of orange and licorice to fade away dark spots and pigmentation. It also draws out impurities from the skin pores and makes it look bright and fresh. Additionally, it also has mulberry extracts which help to improve the skin tone.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

