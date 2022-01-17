Finger tip pulse oximeter: In Covid era, keeping one at home is advisable

As Omicron continues to spread at a rapid pace across India, there is a need to stay alert at all times for symptoms. Unlike the Delta variant, this Omicron variant is relatively less dangerous, say experts. However, that by no means, implies that we lower our guard.

Omicron patients tend to have a scratchy throat and some other common cold and flu-like symptoms. The absence of respiratory problems has made Omicron appear less severe but experts warn against taking Omicron lightly. Breathing problem too is a very rare symptom of Omicron, which was very common of Delta. Having said so, many experts also believe that new variants will come in the future and that there is no room for complacency.

In such a scenario, it is always advisable to be prepared. A finger tip pulse oximeter, which was such a vital tool during the second wave of Covid, is one of the devices we all should have at home at all times. An oximeter checks the oxygen saturation of the blood. It also checks the pulse rate and hence it is a vital tool to keep at home, even without the scare of Covid-19, particularly if you have aged parents at home.

In case, you are convinced on this count, here is a selection from Amazon we have made for you that you might find handy. Take a look.

1) Dr Trust (USA) Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter - 210 (Black)

This device accurately reads the saturation of human hemoglobin (SpO2), pulse rate (PR) and pulse strength and is ideally suited for families, clinics and oxygen bars for monitoring oxygen and pulse readings. It comes with a coloured multi-directional OLED display. You can see results clearly on it. The display is large enough to read the findings easily in the dark, inside a room or outdoor in bright sunlight too. Its finger chamber is big enough for all finger sizes, including children.





2) HesleyPulse Oximeter (SpO2) Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

This device is ideally suited for oxygen and pulse readings and has a very small error margin. Here is what its components are made up of - ABS shell (kind of plastic used to make the main body), OLED screen (display), acrylic panel, high-speed computing chips , anti-slip silicone inside and medical-grade silicone finger mould. It comes with an auditory alarm to warn you when your SpO2 and pulse rate are not as per desired limits.





3) DR VAKU® Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

This is a Bluetooth-enabled oximeter and can be synced with your smartphone. This is ideally suited for sports enthusiasts like mountain climbers, skiers, bikers or anyone interested in measuring their SpO2 and pulse rate. Also, this has an additional feature where SpO2 and pulse rate faces the user instead of away from the user for an easy read.

4) Onsafe Finger Pulse Oximeter

This is a medical supply oximeter which reliably measures arterial oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate (pulse) through fingertip. This device is particularly good if you have people suffering from heart problems, pulmonary diseases or asthma or those involved in strenuous sports activity. This device comes with a large colored display with adjustable brightness and orientation, four graphic display formats, auto switch-off and low battery indicator.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

