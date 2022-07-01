Sign out
Fish oils for hair promote growth and suppleness

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  Published on Jul 03, 2022 18:08 IST

Fish oil capsules can provide many health benefits. From hair health, improved joint health to healthy bones, read on to see our benefits.

Fish oil helps in promoting hair growth.

What if we tell you there's a supplement that can provide one with a multitude of health benefits? Yes, there's a supplement and it is called Omega 3 fish oil supplement. From improving hair health, skin health, immunity, energy levels, heart health to supporting healthy vision and bone health, these capsules help in boosting your overall well-being. The supplement is also available in two forms - vegetarian and non vegetarian. If you're struggling with any skin or hair-related woes, then also this supplement can help a great deal.

There are a number of options available online. We navigated through a list of them and have rounded up some of them in our list below. All the listed formulations help in promoting hair growth and health, resulting in strong and healthy hair. So, if you're a health conscious person and looking for a supplement to further your efforts, then this supplement makes for a good choice. To take a look at them, scroll through our list below.

Health Veda Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules
This pack of Omega 3 fish oil capsules from Health Veda provides multiple health benefits. It improves immunity, supports health vision, accelerates the recovery of damaged muscle tissues and lessens the risk of cardiovascular diseases. What's more is it makes you skin look luminous and promotes healthy hair. It can also comes in handy in addressing many of the hair-related woes too.

Health Veda Organics Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules for Healthy Bones, Hair & Skin | With Essential Fatty Acid & No Fishy Burps | 60 Soft Gelatin Capsules for both Men & Women
39% off
380 620
Bbetter Omega 3 Fish Oil

Known to provide a multitude of health benefits, this pack of Omega 3 fish oil helps boost one's overall well-being. It gives a boost to hair health, resulting in strong and supple hair of your dreams. Besides, it nourishes skin, fights acne, promotes healthy joints and heart and drives strong muscle growth. If you want to grow long hair, then this supplement can also help you achieve that.

BBETTER Omega 3 Fish Oil 1000mg High Strength for Healthy Heart, Brain & Body, Omega 3 Fatty Acid Capsules for women & men | 60 Softgels
44% off
499 899
Vringra Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules
This pack of Omega 3 fish oil capsules is good for your skin and hair health. It also improves digestion and helps in achieving weight management goals. A vegetarian formulation, you can also expect the results in the form of improved eye health. A non-GMO product, there is an active Omega concentration of approx 90% in it. Besides, it keeps cholesterol levels in check as well.

Vringra Omega 3 6 9 Capsules | Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules | Omega 3 Supplement | Omega 3 Fatty Acid 60 Cap
67% off
330 995
Nutrabio Omega-3 Fish Oil
A vegetarian and dairy-free pack of Omega 3 fish oil capsules. It improves your energy levels and help you take one step closer to your haircare and skincare goals. It promotes hair growth and combats the acne problem head on. Besides, it also supports muscle strength and allows muscles to recover fast. It is a lab-tested product and is a potent one at that.

NUTRABIO Omega-3 Fish Oil (India) - 150 Softgels
10% off
2,699 2,999
Zingavita Omega 3 Fish Oil

This pack of 60 Omega 3 fish oil capsules is free from GMO, gluten, soy and sugar. It supports brain, joint and eye health. The refined fish oil Omega 3 is extracted from deep sea wild fish for enhanced absorption. You can take this supplement if you want to boost your hair health and want your hair to grow fast. Among other sea of benefits, it also supports heart health.

Zingavita Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil (60 Count) Capsule 1000 mg (550 Mg EPA & 350 Mg DHA), Mercury Free Formula for Heart, Joints & Eye Support for Men & Women, 2 months supply
50% off
499 999
Price of fish oil for hair at a glance:

Fish oil for hairPrice

NUTRABIO Omega-3 Fish Oil (India) - 150 Softgels

 2,999.00
Bbetter Omega 3 Fish Oil 899.00
Vringra Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules 995.00
Zingavita Omega 3 Fish Oil 999.00

Health Veda Organics Omega 3 Fish Oil

 620.00

