Flaxseed oil: Add this magic oil in your diet to fight heart, cancer problems

In the last couple of years, you must have heard of magic seeds called flaxseeds. These tiny seeds found favour for their ability to combat cancer and heart issues among other benefits.

Flaxseed have been around for thousands of years but their benefits have been talked about only in the last few years. The reason why these seeds have become so popular is because they are a rich source of Omega 3 fatty acids. They have anti-inflammatory qualities. Some researches suggest they help fight osteoporosis by reducing the risk of bone fractures and may also help in fighting type 2 diabetes. They are rich in antioxidants too. Some studies say they may prevent artery hardening, lower bad cholesterol and prevent strokes. Other studies say that these seeds may prevent cancers of the breast, prostate, and colon. They also help in weight control.

These magic seeds, however, should be consumed by grinding them or in the oil form. Thankfully, flaxseed oil is available online. Here's a selection to consider.

1) Carbamide Forte Cold Pressed Organic Flaxseed Oil

This pack of 120 capsules contain a high concentration of Omega 3, 6 and 9 essential fatty acids per capsule. This is a plant-based alternative to fish oils. The oil in these capsules has been extracted from organic and non-GMO flax seeds without the use of hexane or added heat, helping to preserve the delicate structure of the omega-3s. Apart from keeping heart, brain and digestive health in good shape, it also contributes to womens' immune system. It is suitable for both men and women.

2) Himalayan Organics Omega 3 6 9

This vegan Omega 3-enriched flaxseed oil capsule contains a balanced level of nutrients that boosts the presence of calcium in the body, thereby making bones stronger and ensuring healthy muscles. Its anti-inflammatory properties act as antioxidants and boost brain function. They have been formulated using highly potent flaxseed oil.

3) Boldfit Flaxseed Omega 3

These flaxseed oil capsules contain flaxseed oil and Sunflower oil both of which are vegetarian sources of Omega 3. It boosts immunity, increases metabolism and gives relief from joint pain. It is beneficial for the heart, brain, joint, muscles and skin.

4) HealthVit Flaxseed Oil Softgels

Here is another great option for flaxseed oil. Packed with Omega 3, 6 and 9, these capsules promote and maintain your cardiovascular health, immune response, brain function, improve the condition of joints, brain, eyes and skin. These capsules also help in increasing metabolism and thereby aid in weight loss.

