Floral fragrances for women: A perfect springtime reminder to combat summer heat

Summer heat and sweat are everyone’s pet peeves. To help combat the irritation that one experiences in punishing heat, perfumes make for an excellent option to give relief. Imagine if you’re reminded of pleasant springtime in this soaring temperature? You would definitely like the idea. The way to go about is by wearing perfumes with floral fragrances. These formulations come infused with the goodness of pleasant and lingering fragrance of flowers. They will not only keep your in a happy mood, but also allow you to feel more confident in your skin. A good perfume helps in casting a stellar first impression too. So, what are you waiting for? Are you ready to kickstart the day on a positive note? Then we have some options already curated for you in the list below.

The scents of these perfumes are tempting and invigorating. They are perfect for everyday wear and have long-lasting smell. They are skin-friendly and will keep you feeling fresh all through the day. Check out our picks in the list below.

Engage W1 Perfume Spray For Women, Fruity and Floral, Skin Friendly, 120ml

This perfume is available in many variants and combos. It has a pleasant floral and fruity fragrance that is long-lasting. It comes in 120 ml packaging and is a perfect pick to kickstart your day on a refreshing note. Its top note consists of orange and peach, heart note consists of lily and base note consists of amber and musk.

Next Care Adore Perfume for Girls 100 ml Eau De Perfume - EDP Floral fragrance for Women | Long Lasting Floral and Fruity Office Wear Fragrance

This perfume has been dermatologically approved and is skin-friendly too. It has a floral long-lasting fragrance that has a positive bearing on the senses of women. Perfect for everyday use, its scent is feminine, sensual and sweet, all at the same time. It has the top note of Ylang- Ylang (a palnt), heart note of Damask Rose and base notes of Sambac Jasmine.

Secret Temptation Adore Eau De Parfum for Women, Long Lasting Floral Office Wear Fragrance, 50 ml

This perfume from Secret Temptation will delight you to no end. Its long-lasting floral fragrance will uplift your mood and fill you with pleasant feeling. It has top notes of Apple blossom and Rose damask, heart notes of violet, Lily of the valley and white flowers and base notes of musky and amber.

Body Cupid Floral Garden Eau de Parfum - Floral Collection - for Women - 100 ml

This Eau de Parfum for women has a floral scent. Its fragrance will keep you feeling fresh and rejuvenated. Every whiff of this perfume will remind you of flowers that blossom during springtime. It is available in many variants.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.