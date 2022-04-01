For glowing skin and lustrous hair, take to collagen supplements

Have you ever wondered why your skin begins to lose its firmness and radiance as you grow older? Well, the answer is that the collagen level present in your body naturally starts to decline with age, causing your skin to become more prone to developing ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes etc. None of us would want our skin to sag and look dull. Hence, the need for collagen supplements. Collagen is the most abundant protein found in our muscles, skin, bones, tendons, among other body parts. By taking the supplements, you can support the health of your skin, hair, joints and bones. Yes, not only do these supplements improve skin's health, but also have a positive impact on your overall health and appearance.

You can find these supplements online easily. To help facilitate your search, we have rounded up a few products in our list below. So, scroll down through the list to read more about the benefits of these formulations. Also, don’t forget to add them to your cart.

Swisse Vegan Collagen Builder with Biotin & Vitamin C, Supports Natural Collagen Formation - 30 Tablets

This collagen supplement consists of 30 tablets. A vegan formulation, it helps boost skin health by improving skin elasticity and firmness. Rich in vitamins C, E, Zinc and antioxidants, these tablets can also help in reducing free radicals formed in the body. These also support healthy nails and hair.

Wellbeing Nutrition Skin Fuel | Collagen Builder, L-Glutathione, Hyaluronic Acid, Matcha Green Tea, Aloe Vera, Grape Seed, Vit E | Skin Radiance, Elasticity, Glow for Men & Women -Tablets 15 Count

This collagen supplement contains 15 tablets. A non-vegetarian formulation, it is made from the goodness of Hyaluronic acid, Matcha green tea, Aloe Vera, Grape seed and vitamin E, proving good for skin and hair health. It improves skin radiance and elasticity, resulting in instant glow. It has a delectable flavour of Blueberry and Mint.

Himalayan Organics Plant Based Collagen Builder for Hair and Skin With Biotin & Vitamin C - 90 Veg Capsules

These capsules are formulated to boost collagen production in your body. A vegetarian formulation, consumption of this supplement can result in radiant and youthful skin. These tablets protect your skin from developing ageing signs like blemishes, among many other benefits. Besides, they support strong bone health, healthy hair and strong nails. Another plus point is these capsules are vegan and sugar-free.

Youtheory Collagen Advanced Formula 1, 2 and 3-290 Tablets

This pack of collagen supplement consists of 290 tablets. A vegetarian formulation, these tablets have no colour. Enriched with the goodness of vitamin C, these tablets help in revitalising the health of skin, hair and nails. It also help in replenishing beauty proteins in the body. Besides, these tablets are also effective at counteracting the ageing signs.

