For impeccable makeup look and glowing skin, face powders are your best bet

A face powder is one of the important formulations that one must use while applying makeup. It has a magic effect on skin, as it ensures your makeup stays intact for long hours. It also gives your skin a natural-looking glow and makes it look radiant. You will not have to worry about oil on your skin ruining the look of your makeup since these face powders help control it effectively. When buying one, you must look for a formulation that keeps skin dry and non-greasy even after application of makeup. There are many options available online. To help you choose better, we have picked a bunch of them in our list below. They all come in matte finish and also give your skin protection from harmful rays of the sun.

Interested in achieving that impeccable makeup look? Then introduce face powder into your makeup kitty. Scroll down to see our options now.

RENEE Face Base Loose Powder - Deep Beige, 7gm | Non Sticky, Weightless Matte Finish, Excellent Payoff, Enriched with Vitamin E

This face powder comes in various shades of beige. It is suitable for all skin tones and gives your skin a complete coverage. With a matte finish type, this formulation will help you ace your makeup look like no other. It will effortlessly blend into your skin and keep your makeup intact. It gives your skin a natural-looking glow, without making it look too shiny and helps moisturise it too. Enriched with the goodness of vitamin E, it improves the elasticity of skin and helps replenish it as well. It is cruelty-free too.



Lakme Rose Face Powder, Soft Pink, 40g

This face powder from Lakme is available in two colours - warm pink and soft pink. It is best suitable for people with light skin tones and gives skin a full coverage. Its finish type is natural and it has a lingering and pleasant fragrance akin to that of rose. Formulated with rose extracts, it makes your skin look luminous and radiant. Also, it is a great formulation to keep your makeup intact. It is easy to apply and controls oil on your skin.



COLORESSENCE High Definition Face Makeup Loose Powder - Soft Beige

This face makeup loose powder from COLORESSENCE comes in many different and interesting shades. It comes in a styling packaging and also comes with a brush to help you with the application part. This face powder helps your skin look naturally radiant and glowing, thanks to its natural finish type. Suitable for every skin type, this powder is a perfect makeup formulation that can make you look and feel instantly better.



Insight Pressed Powder Translucent Face Powder (IVORY, IVORY)

Available in a slew of soothing shades, this face powder is a good pick to amp up your makeup and skincare goals. It is suitable for all skin types and has a matte finish. It keeps your makeup stay absolutely intact and also helps in soothing and protecting your skin from harmful rays of the sun. Your skin can look flawless, and how with this makeup formulation. Besides, if you are someone who is afraid of oil ruining the look of their makeup, then this powder is the right choice, as it has a mattifying effect on skin.



