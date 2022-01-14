Makeup setting sprays: Get yourself one for long-lasting glow and radiance

Perspiration and tears can be the two major enemies of your well-applied makeup. They are unwarranted and uninvited, yet they can attack your beautiful face anytime. We are sure you would not like it if anything ruins your makeup which you spent hours on to get it right. It is one of the common pet peeves shared by almost every girl or woman. And to ensure that nothing spoils your makeup and it stays intact for longer durations, we have a great suggestion for you to try out. We are talking about makeup setting sprays. A single spray on your face can make you feel assured about looking radiant all day long.



Becoming a must-have beauty product very fast, many women are now preferring more and more to carry makeup setting sprays with them whenever they are out and about. Besides keeping one's makeup intact for long hours, this skincare formulation also nourishes the skin, keeps it hydrated and protects it from the harmful rays of sun, resulting in a radiant and youthful glow. Keen to try it out? Then you must scroll through our list and check out our top picks.





1. Spawake Makeup Fixer Spray

B09F6DX568

This formulation is a perfect pick to let your makeup stay intact for long hours without clogging the pores of the skin. It is infused with the goodness of vitamin B6, kelp extract and sea salt, all of which keep your skin moisturized and nourished. A lightweight formula, this spray helps protect your skin from pollution and dust, resulting in a glowing and radiant skin. Besides, it is non-greasy and dermatologically tested. No matter what skin types you have, this makeup setting spray is one good product.



2. SUGAR Cosmetics - Grand Finale - Highlighting Setting Mist

B08GKXG2TT

Want to ace that flawless makeup look? Well, then this setting mist is for you. It ensures your makeup does not melt, look cakey and over the top. An alcohol-free formulation, this product is suitable for all skin types and does not cause skin irritation. It helps the makeup stay intact for 12 long hours. Available in three variants - matte, dewy and for highlighting skin, this setting mist is dermatologically tested and free from paraben and cruelty.





3. Makeup Revolution Illuminating Fixing Spray

B06XX4NWSS

Want your skin to glow? Then try this makeup fixing spray. It not only brings a healthy glow to one's face, but also protect the skin from heat and humidity. It keeps the makeup intact for eight long hours easily. Also, it never lets your skin look dull and keeps it hydrated always.



4. Faces Ultime Pro Makeup Fixer, 100ml

B0794WVRV6

To get a hydrated and refreshed skin is every woman's goal. To help achieve that, this makeup fixer can come handy. It helps to keep the makeup intact for as long as eight hours. It also keeps the skin hydrated and happy. The best part is that this formulation in non-greasy and long-lasting. Besides, it also shields one's skin against pollution and other impurities in the atmosphere.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON