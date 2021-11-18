Forehead thermometer to earwax removal kit, check out healthcare bestsellers

Health and wellness products are among the frequently picked up products online. The coronavirus pandemic has made people much more conscious as far as heath goes.

From topical products like hand sanitizers to frequently ordered products such as forehead thermometer, e-commerce web sites have made access to such items very easy. We present to you some of the bestsellers in the healthcare section from Amazon.1) Skudgear Ear Pick Curette Safety Earwax Removal Kit with Storage Box -5 Pieces

Gone are the days when your mom used the blunt end of a safety pin to clean ears. Even ear buds seem a thing of the past. It is time to welcome earwax removal kits. This product comes with a complete set of scoop shaped earwax remover tools designed to scoop out wax from delicate parts of the ear. These fully polished tools with smooth and rounded surface are ergonomically designed to prevent any irritation or scratching. They are so designed that you can massage the ear canal and relieve itching while cleaning.You are expected to rinse them thoroughly with soap and water before and after use. They come in a compact portable box and can also be a great gifting idea. 2) Omron MC 720 Non Contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer

This is a non contact digital forehead thermometer which uses infrared radiation to measure temperature. It can do so in a single second. It has memory to save up to 25 such readings. It comes with a backlight which automatically lights up in dark. It easily switches between Fahrenheit and Celsius. It works on a silent mode. It needs 1 CR123A batteries to function. MRP: ₹2,620.00Deal price: ₹1,699.003) Himalaya Pure Hands | Hand Sanitizer

Coronavirus pandemic made the use of sanitizers very important. While washing hands frequently is also an option, using hand sanitizers has become a standard behaviour. The Himalaya sanitizer is a popular choice as it protects the skin from oxidative damage and helps prevent itching. Its moisturizing properties is of great help for sensitive and dry skin. Additionally, it removes excess heat from the body, giving it a cooling effect. It claims to kill 99.9% of germs.Price: ₹184.994) Presto! 2 Ply Facial Tissue Soft Pack

These facial tissues are soft to touch and are gentle on the skin. They are made from 100% natural virgin paper and are highly absorbent. They can be used in cars, bathrooms, living rooms, bedrooms and in offices. The sheet size is 19.5 cm x 20 cm and it is free from optical brightening agent (OBA). Each pack contains three facial tissue poly packs with 200 sheets per pack.This tissue pack comes in five other pack combinations.MRP: ₹350.00Price: ₹307.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

